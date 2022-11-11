After some massive delays the past two days, officials say Hempstead Turnpike is back open eastbound between Oak Street and California Avenue near Hofstra University. On Thursday just after 2 p.m., a roll-off dumpster truck with its platform in the up position hit the west side of the unispan walkway while the truck was driving in the eastbound lane.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO