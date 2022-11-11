Read full article on original website
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
A Christmas tradition in Huntington Village is returning after backlash from residents. The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street. Local law enforcement originally said it would cause safety issues in an emergency, as well as cost concerns.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Drift 82, Manna at Lobster Inn, View
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
Storm preps underway on Long Island as remnants of Nicole take aim
The state has mobilized a fleet that includes hundreds of dump trucks, dozens of wood chippers and 14 vacuum trucks.
Woman dead after fire in East New York apartment building
One woman is dead after a fire tore through an apartment building in East New York early this morning.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, chilly temps for Sunday in New Jersey; tracking midweek storm
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will see chilly conditions and light rain with some wintry mix.
Restaurant receives second discriminatory letter in two weeks
Seafood Kingz, Archie’s Tap & Table and Caliente’s were all hit with hateful letters in their mailboxes last week that showed racist and antisemitic images and slurs.
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
After some massive delays the past two days, officials say Hempstead Turnpike is back open eastbound between Oak Street and California Avenue near Hofstra University. On Thursday just after 2 p.m., a roll-off dumpster truck with its platform in the up position hit the west side of the unispan walkway while the truck was driving in the eastbound lane.
Police: Man linked to string of knifepoint robberies in Brooklyn and Queens
Police are investigating a string of knifepoint robberies that occurred in Brooklyn and Queens between Oct. 20 and Nov. 3.
Senator-elect finds housing for disabled veteran who recently lost her home
A Bridgeport veteran who was recently evicted from her apartment will not be homeless, thanks to the emergency intervention of state and local officials who learned about her story on News 12.
Officials: Resident rescued from apartment fire in Hillsborough Township
Police said no one was injured as a result from the fire, but fire officials had to rescue someone from the building.
NYPD: Man wanted for shooting a car in Parkchester
Police say the suspect shot at a gray Mercedes Benz on the corner of Archer Street and White Plains Road, damaging the windshield.
Crews on scene of water main break on Ryder's Lane in New Brunswick
There is no word on the cause.
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
Atlantic Marine Conservation Society: Whale found trapped in Southold's Goose Creek dies
The minke whale was discovered by a paddleboarder in Goose Creek
'A life-changing experience.' Couple leaves Yorktown Heights restaurant minutes before car crashes into eatery
A couple that was sitting right where a car plowed into Pappous Greek Kitchen in Yorktown Heights talked to News 12 about their experience. Glenn and Barabara Ruckstuhl said they were eating lunch with friends and decided to skip dessert. They left the restaurant 12 minutes before a Jeep crashed...
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Sea Bright as rain subsides, wind picks up
News 12’s Naomi Yane provides road conditions in Sea Bright as the rain subsides and the wind begins to pick up.
Coyotes or wolf dogs? Experts weigh in on what animal people are seeing in Fairfield
A resident says his parents saw a strange looking wolf in their yard recently that they captured on video. The family says it left and then came back and stayed for three hours.
