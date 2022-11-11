ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University

After some massive delays the past two days, officials say Hempstead Turnpike is back open eastbound between Oak Street and California Avenue near Hofstra University. On Thursday just after 2 p.m., a roll-off dumpster truck with its platform in the up position hit the west side of the unispan walkway while the truck was driving in the eastbound lane.
