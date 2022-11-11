Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is It Legal to Record a Phone Call in Iowa?
There are some instances where you might need to pull this information out of your back pocket. Maybe you're going through a messy divorce or maybe you just want to make sure you've got receipts in case some sort of deal goes sour. Either way, you might be thinking about recording a phone call.
1380kcim.com
Local Counties Voted Overwhelmingly In Favor Of State Constitution ‘2A’ Amendment
Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 14th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Widespread light snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning across Missouri. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation of one to two inches is expected statewide. Since the Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of workers helping with winter weather operations, expect roads to be slick in some areas. Parts of southeast Missouri had snow over the weekend, including five inches in Fredericktown and more than six in De Soto.
Former Iowan And Current Political Candidate Gets Spoofed On SNL
They say you haven't really made it until they make fun of you on 'Saturday Night Live'. For the second week in a row, one former Iowa resident got parodied on the sketch television show. On Saturday, November 12th, comedian Dave Chapelle returned to host the show for a third time.
Snow is on the way
(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
siouxlandnews.com
GOP candidate for Iowa auditor to ask for recount in race separated by 2,600 votes
The Republican candidate in the Iowa auditor race plans to ask for a recount, according to Iowa's News Now CBS affiliate in Des Moines KCCI. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand is leading the race by only 2,614 votes. Sand has 600,090 to Republican Todd Halbur's 597,476. Sand claimed victory on Twitter...
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
tspr.org
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
Daily Iowan
Red wave hits Iowa in clean sweep for Republicans holding federal office
Republicans swept nearly all statewide races on Tuesday night in what many candidates and voters called a “red wave” this midterm election. Despite the results, elected officials said that Iowa can still be a competitive state for both parties. As results rolled in on Tuesday night, Iowans saw...
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — At the Iowa Veterans Cemetery Governor Kim Reynolds introduced her appointment for the Iowa Veterans Home Commandant. Todd Jacobus served 33 years in the Army, Army Reserve, and Iowa National Guard. His new position oversees not just the Veterans Home, but the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and the Iowa Department of Veteran’s Affairs. […]
kjan.com
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
Election recounts scheduled for three Iowa counties
(Untitled) Three Iowa counties are starting their election recounts today. Dallas, Des Moines, and Warren counties are starting their ballot recounts today. The counties believe a combined more than 800 ballots may be in doubt. One statewide race may hang in the balance. Democrat incumbent State Auditor Rob Sand leads Republican Todd Halbur by a third of a percent.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Fishing for Iowa’s Prize Trout
Enjoy the cool weather and scenic views while fishing in northeast Iowa’s hundreds of miles of trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to those found in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces, there are plenty of places to catch rainbow, brown and brook trout.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports Iowa Football State Championship Audio Capsule Previews
(KMAland) -- The Iowa football state championships are later this week in Cedar Falls at the UNI Dome. KMA Sports will have coverage from two state championship games involving area teams, but we are also taking a look around the state at every other state final, interviewing each coach. We will continue to update this page with our interviews throughout the week.
