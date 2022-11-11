Chick-fil-A Helps Spark Joy This Season with the Return of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup

Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Want to try a new spin on the Thanksgiving classic? Try a topping of coconut and pecans.
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Tangy buttermilk lightens mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving made with Russet potatoes, which are drier and fluffier than other potato varieties.
Thanksgiving is coming up and this year, putting together a festive meal may be more stressful than ever. One of the realities of this year's Thanksgiving is that many people will struggle to afford...
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
It's the giving season, but what do you do when you've been told explicitly not to bring gifts to a party you're going to? Is that rule enforced, or is it just not to make anyone feel obligated to...
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
There’s only one thing better than a roast chicken lunch, and that’s what you can make with the leftovers. The pressure is off, the flavours often improve with time and whatever you create feels like alchemy, having made something out of what could well have been nothing. It’s not just the leftover meat and veg, either: there is also the cheese rind you don’t throw away, that bunch of tired-looking herbs and the spices that need using up …
