Parents have an immeasurable impact on their children’s lives either as a source of inspiration, a trauma one has to overcome, or a combination of the two. At some point in all children’s lives, they realize their parents are simply normal, imperfect humans with their own sets of strengths and weaknesses. Most kids don’t take their family’s private lives and use it as a source for a major feature film, unless of course you are Steven Spielberg. His newest movie, The Fabelmans, tells the story of his own personal coming of age, his parent’s painful divorce, his experiences with antisemitism, and how filmmaking helped him through it all. This intimate autobiography of sorts reveals Spielberg’s real life parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO