A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
Everything you need to remember from ‘Avatar’ before watching ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water will be out in theaters in a few months, bringing moviegoers back to Pandora. However, it’s been more than a decade since the first film came out. And while it was a box office darling, there will be viewers who might feel lost, especially since the film released a series of graphic novels, showcasing other details and information that were not included in the movie.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
Christina Applegate gives moving speech in first public appearance since MS diagnosis
It’s been a little over a year since national treasure and star of Dead To Me, Christina Applegate, revealed she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a neurological condition that disrupts how the brain talks to the body. Now the actress has made her first public appearance since revealing her condition to the world.
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
Who were Steven Spielberg’s father and mother?
Parents have an immeasurable impact on their children’s lives either as a source of inspiration, a trauma one has to overcome, or a combination of the two. At some point in all children’s lives, they realize their parents are simply normal, imperfect humans with their own sets of strengths and weaknesses. Most kids don’t take their family’s private lives and use it as a source for a major feature film, unless of course you are Steven Spielberg. His newest movie, The Fabelmans, tells the story of his own personal coming of age, his parent’s painful divorce, his experiences with antisemitism, and how filmmaking helped him through it all. This intimate autobiography of sorts reveals Spielberg’s real life parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
Latest Fantasy News: Margot Robbie digs into her ill-fated ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ revival as 2003’s ‘Peter Pan’ comes back under scrutiny
Had fate taken things in a different direction, the fantasy world could look quite different today. The proposed MCU-treatment for J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth would have delivered a very different version of the Rings of Power origin story from what Amazon Prime provided, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s also the female-led Pirates of the Caribbean revival that never was, despite high hopes from the fandom, and a myriad of other fantasy projects that never made it off the ground.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
Keith Richards ‘Loved’ 1 Rolling Stones Hit But Mick Jagger Didn’t Understand Its Appeal
Keith Richards said critics decided they liked one of The Rolling Stones' songs years after its release. Mick Jagger didn't think the song was great.
“I mostly bush camp until the very end of the game”- Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Confesses to Cheating in a Game
And here we thought Millie Bobby Brown was good at everything. And she is. She is an exceptional actress. Breaking out on the scene playing a telekinetic girl with very few dialogues at the age of 11 is no easy feat. That is the talent for which she has already received a nod from the Emmys!
