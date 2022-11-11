Read full article on original website
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone
Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already visited them, what was your honest impression and how would you rate them? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people who live in Georgia to visit these restaurants? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and even give them a try next time they are in the area and feel like eating seafood. If you are local, then even better as we would to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Georgia, so definitely drop your suggestions in the comments.
BUCKHEAD VILLAGE ANNOUNCES 2022 HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES
Featuring Holiday Fun Including the German Christkindl Market, a Performance from Atlanta Ballet 2, a new Holiday in Technicolor Event Series, Festive Pop-Ups & More. Buckhead Village is decking the halls this holiday season with an abundance of new and returning holiday activities, inviting guests to reunite with annual favorites like The German American Cultural Foundation’s German Christkindl Market & a performance from the Atlanta Ballet 2 and explore a variety of exciting offerings like a new Holidays in Technicolor event series, festive pop-ups and more.
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13
ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and...
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List
Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
Tropical Storm Nicole and major events downtown will impact traffic today
Two major events downtown and a tropical storm will add to the usual Friday commute today....
Roswell church founded by enslaved people celebrates 175 years
Members of a historically Black church in Roswell that was founded by enslaved people will celebrate its 175th anniversa...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why
SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
Atlanta Botanical Garden buys BeltLine property in Virginia-Highland
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has purchased a vacant commercial building on the Atlanta BeltLine in Virginia-Highland for $13.5 million. The approximately two-acre property sits at the V-shaped intersection of Monroe Drive, Cooledge Avenue and Kanuga Street. That’s across Monroe from the southern end of Piedmont Park, whose northern end is home to the Garden.
Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood
Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
Georgia Tech win is epitome of Mario Cristobal Miami football culture
The 35-14 win by the Miami football team over Georgia Tech on Saturday is the epitome of the culture head coach Mario Cristobal wants the Hurricanes to have. Miami ran 44 times for 217 yards and had a plus-four turnover margin. Miami was outgained 363-353 by Georgia Tech but the turnovers were critical.
