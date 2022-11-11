ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone

Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already visited them, what was your honest impression and how would you rate them? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people who live in Georgia to visit these restaurants? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and even give them a try next time they are in the area and feel like eating seafood. If you are local, then even better as we would to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Georgia, so definitely drop your suggestions in the comments.
adventuresinatlanta.com

BUCKHEAD VILLAGE ANNOUNCES 2022 HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES

Featuring Holiday Fun Including the German Christkindl Market, a Performance from Atlanta Ballet 2, a new Holiday in Technicolor Event Series, Festive Pop-Ups & More. Buckhead Village is decking the halls this holiday season with an abundance of new and returning holiday activities, inviting guests to reunite with annual favorites like The German American Cultural Foundation’s German Christkindl Market & a performance from the Atlanta Ballet 2 and explore a variety of exciting offerings like a new Holidays in Technicolor event series, festive pop-ups and more.
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
wgac.com

Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List

Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
11Alive

City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
saportareport.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden buys BeltLine property in Virginia-Highland

The Atlanta Botanical Garden has purchased a vacant commercial building on the Atlanta BeltLine in Virginia-Highland for $13.5 million. The approximately two-acre property sits at the V-shaped intersection of Monroe Drive, Cooledge Avenue and Kanuga Street. That’s across Monroe from the southern end of Piedmont Park, whose northern end is home to the Garden.
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood

Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
