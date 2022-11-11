Read full article on original website
Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round
(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia teams began their postseason journeys on Saturday, after being delayed due to inclement weather. In Gate City, the Blue Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of their matchup with Union to advance in the Class 2A playoffs. In Nickelsville, Lebanon and Twin Springs went back-and-forth all […]
Kingsport Times-News
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary...
Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police
GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson
Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
993thex.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Carroll County near I-77 is causing delays. Authorities say as of 5:39 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
WXII 12
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
Kingsport Times-News
Electric buses on the way to Wise County Schools
WISE — Within a year, Wise County Public Schools will get to evaluate five electric schools buses. Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board on Thursday about the upcoming delivery, funded entirely through a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Rebate from Sonny Merryman Inc. grant.
Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled vehicle on I-77N in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The congested area is now clear, according to VDOT. People driving on I-77 north in Carroll County can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle, according to VDOT. VDOT said the vehicle is at mile marker 7.5. As of 5:35 p.m., authorities said the...
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia election results
Incumbents generally did well across Tuesday’s local elections in Southwest Virginia. Registrars in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the City of Norton all reported steady, typical voter turnout at the polls under sunny skies for the midterm election.
Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a memorial marker outlining instances of lynching in Wise County. According to a social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a plaque titled “Lynching in America” was reported missing on Friday by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The […]
993thex.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Wise County, Virginia
Virginia State Police investigators continue to review a single-vehicle crash in Wise County where one person was killed. Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, Kentucky, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday on Business Route 23. The preliminary report says Howell’s car ran off the right side of the...
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
Kingsport Times-News
The day after: Some local SWVA election results may not be known until Nov. 15
Southwest Virginia election workers were still busy on Wednesday going through write-in votes and awaiting mail-in ballots for some local elections. Election officials in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton all said voter turnout was typical for a midterm election.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crashes cleared on I-77 in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:00 p.m.:. Both crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two tractor-trailers that crashed on I-77 in Carroll County has been cleared, according to VDOT. Authorities said one happened at mile marker 12.8, and mile marker 15. According to VDOT, the...
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
