Bishop, VA

WJHL

Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round

(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia teams began their postseason journeys on Saturday, after being delayed due to inclement weather. In Gate City, the Blue Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of their matchup with Union to advance in the Class 2A playoffs. In Nickelsville, Lebanon and Twin Springs went back-and-forth all […]
GATE CITY, VA
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson

Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Carroll County cleared

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Carroll County near I-77 is causing delays. Authorities say as of 5:39 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WVNT-TV

Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WXII 12

Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Electric buses on the way to Wise County Schools

WISE — Within a year, Wise County Public Schools will get to evaluate five electric schools buses. Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board on Thursday about the upcoming delivery, funded entirely through a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Rebate from Sonny Merryman Inc. grant.
WJHL

Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia election results

Incumbents generally did well across Tuesday’s local elections in Southwest Virginia. Registrars in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the City of Norton all reported steady, typical voter turnout at the polls under sunny skies for the midterm election.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a memorial marker outlining instances of lynching in Wise County. According to a social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a plaque titled “Lynching in America” was reported missing on Friday by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Wise County, Virginia

Virginia State Police investigators continue to review a single-vehicle crash in Wise County where one person was killed. Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, Kentucky, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday on Business Route 23. The preliminary report says Howell’s car ran off the right side of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crashes cleared on I-77 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:00 p.m.:. Both crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two tractor-trailers that crashed on I-77 in Carroll County has been cleared, according to VDOT. Authorities said one happened at mile marker 12.8, and mile marker 15. According to VDOT, the...
wymt.com

Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

