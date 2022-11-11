ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
GoldDerby

2023 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds say Adele will sweep again, but watch out for Beyonce and Harry Styles

The 2023 Grammy Award nominations are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern Time. You can watch the Grammy nominations live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our complete predictions in the top four general field categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of music fans who have placed their bets...
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to E Street, Performs ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’

Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Tonight Show takeover with a performance of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and a confirmation that he will be attending at least one Taylor Swift show on next year’s “Eras Tour.” Springsteen will be a guest on The Tonight Show through Nov. 16, while he’ll also pop up again for the show’s special Thanksgiving episode on Nov. 24. He’ll mostly be performing songs from his new soul/R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, and he kicked off his stint with an uproarious rendition of “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),”...
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video

“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
HOLAUSA

Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Albany Herald

The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan

Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
musictimes.com

Swiftie Spotlight: Lucas the Dog Makes the MOST Incredible 'Midnights' Inspired Music Videos! Watch Them Here!

Taylor Swift fans take all shapes, sizes, and...species?. Taylor Swift has been breaking record after record with the release of her smash-hit album Midnights. Between this sensational release and the announcement of her upcoming tour, The Eras Tour, fans have been obsessing over all things Swift. People have taken to making fan art, creating TikToks, and making other incredible Taylor Swift based content.
womenfitness.net

Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets

Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
