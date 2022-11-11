Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
12 Super Famous Singers Who Gave Largely Uncredited Background Vocals To These Hit Songs
I cannot un-hear Robyn singing on Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."
2023 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds say Adele will sweep again, but watch out for Beyonce and Harry Styles
The 2023 Grammy Award nominations are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern Time. You can watch the Grammy nominations live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our complete predictions in the top four general field categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of music fans who have placed their bets...
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to E Street, Performs ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’
Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Tonight Show takeover with a performance of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and a confirmation that he will be attending at least one Taylor Swift show on next year’s “Eras Tour.” Springsteen will be a guest on The Tonight Show through Nov. 16, while he’ll also pop up again for the show’s special Thanksgiving episode on Nov. 24. He’ll mostly be performing songs from his new soul/R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, and he kicked off his stint with an uproarious rendition of “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),”...
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
Kodak Black Claps Back At 21 Savage's Claims He Can 'Smoke' Batchmates: 'You Ain't Ready To Stand Up In That Fire'
What was supposed to be an innocent discussion among fans about which member of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class would win in a Verzuz battle began a beef between 21 Savage and Kodak Black, and neither want to let up. According to Uproxx, 21 Savage participated in the discussion, and...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Wasn’t a Hit But Anne Murray’s Cover Was
Paul McCartney couldn't remember if John Lennon contributed to one song from The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul.' Anne Murray's cover of the song was a big hit.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Swiftie Spotlight: Lucas the Dog Makes the MOST Incredible 'Midnights' Inspired Music Videos! Watch Them Here!
Taylor Swift fans take all shapes, sizes, and...species?. Taylor Swift has been breaking record after record with the release of her smash-hit album Midnights. Between this sensational release and the announcement of her upcoming tour, The Eras Tour, fans have been obsessing over all things Swift. People have taken to making fan art, creating TikToks, and making other incredible Taylor Swift based content.
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY featuring Rihanna, Ava Max & MORE
Jennifer Lawrence reveals behind-the-scenes hotel antics with Hunger Games co-stars
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some wild behind-the-scenes stories from her time starring in The Hunger Games, including getting drunk and high after film premieres. Speaking about her off-set relationships with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, the Hollywood star made the revelations during an interview with the New York Times.
Top 20 Selling Albums of All Time
See if your favorites are among the biggest moneymakers in music history
Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets
Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
