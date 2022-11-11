Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Related
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
Virginia man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Fairfax County charged
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with two felonies after fatally shooting a neighbor's dog during an argument near an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia, officials said. The two neighbors were in the breezeway of an apartment complex with their respective dogs in the 5100 block...
Man stabbed, robbed on Metrobus Monday afternoon, faces life-threatening injuries
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man riding a Metrobus Monday afternoon is now fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed and robbed on his trip, according to police. The bus was traveling on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George’s County....
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
Wbaltv.com
Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested following narcotics, gang task force investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Culpeper man. On Nov. 4, Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
fox5dc.com
Man in custody for shooting, killing dog in Fairfax County apartment complex
Authorities have charged a man for shooting and killing a dog on Friday morning in an apartment complex in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke with neighbors about the incident.
staffordsheriff.com
Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges
Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
Inside Nova
Investigation continues into vehicle crash that claimed life of Washington-Liberty student
A 17-year-old Washington-Liberty High School student was killed and another youth is facing charges in a vehicular crash that occurred not long after midnight on Nov. 11, Arlington police said. At around 12:30 a.m., police and fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Williamsburg Boulevard...
Inside Nova
Centreville man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor's dog
A Centreville man has been charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog. At 9:47 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, for the reported shooting. Officers found the owner outside next to his 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix that had been shot, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
Police investigate alleged homicide in Dumfries on Saturday morning
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0