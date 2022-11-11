ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Shore News Network

13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Culpeper man arrested following narcotics, gang task force investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Culpeper man. On Nov. 4, Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
CULPEPER, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges

Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Centreville man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor's dog

A Centreville man has been charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog. At 9:47 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, for the reported shooting. Officers found the owner outside next to his 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix that had been shot, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
CENTREVILLE, VA
dcnewsnow.com

