4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Tim Ryan’s gracious concession speech was a gift to our divided, fractious nation
For years, our elections, the foundation of our democracy, have been undermined and denigrated. But in this toxic political climate, U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan did something wonderful. He began his Nov. 8 concession speech by saying that there was too much division in our country and noted that we need more love, forgiveness, reconciliation, and grace. And then he said these gracious words, “I have the privilege of conceding to J.D. Vance.”
wksu.org
Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski sets focus on abortion protections for the next legislature
Following last week’s elections, we’re checking in with some of the members of the state legislature from Northeast Ohio about their priorities for the next term. Democratic State Rep. Tavia Galonski was reelected to a third term last week to represent Akron in the Ohio House. Galonski won...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Education in Jeopardy’ topic of NCJW Lois Zaas event
NCJW/Cleveland’s 20th annual Lois Zaas Advocacy event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The evening’s panel will be on “Education in Jeopardy,” and feature Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education; Beachwood High School teacher Josh Davis; and Shaker Heights Board of Education member Lora Cover. They will discuss the modern educational crisis, the problems, the priorities and why parents should care about what their children are and aren’t being taught.
wksu.org
Fresh off reelection, State Rep. Gail Pavliga looks ahead to lame duck and next legislature
The Ohio legislature will be back this week for the beginning of the lame duck session. For newly reelected State Rep. Gail Pavliga the next few weeks will be very busy. "I've got some bills that I'm looking forward to being in the House and Senate," Pavliga said. Pavliga, who...
Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Cleveland works to help residents expunge misdemeanor marijuana convictions
CLEVELAND — Earlier this year, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation that pardons federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. But the proclamation doesn't affect state and local convictions, so the president asked local leaders to look at their laws. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb wants to help those with misdemeanor...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation’s Lion of Judah Society roars for 50 years
The Lion of Judah Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and will honor Clevelander Beth Wain Brandon, among others, at the International Lion of Judah Conference taking place Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 in Phoenix. Created in 1972 by two women, Toby Friedland and Norma Kipnis-Wilson in Miami,...
Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kristallnacht commemorated on Chardon Square
Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and...
Avon Lake safety forces head back to drawing board after voters reject income tax increase
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa is “obviously disappointed” that voters rejected a 0.25 percent income tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would have paid for a new fire station, as well as renovation of the city’s police station. Betsa remarked that...
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Cleveland Jewish News
Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat
Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
Cleveland schools CEO showed wisdom in putting children’s safety first during pandemic
Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
University Hospitals in Cleveland selected as one of 25 trauma centers to assist with military readiness
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been selected as one of 25 trauma centers in the United States to receive a Military Civilian Partnership for Trauma Readiness Grant. The grant allows trauma centers to help military casualty care providers keep their skills sharp during non-war times.
Gas prices drop 19 cents in Akron, 17 cents in Cleveland: Why GasBuddy says price outlook is 'murky'
AKRON, Ohio — Drivers are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices are falling throughout Northeast Ohio. GasBuddy released new data early Monday that showed Akron’s average price is now listed at $3.63 per gallon after dropping 19.6 cents within the last week. LIST & MAP:...
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
Just as with car safety, we need to legislate gun safety, too
A recent letter writer stated we can’t blame guns for gun violence, just as we can’t blame cars for drunken drivers’ actions (“Once again blaming guns, not shooters, for violence,” Nov. 8). So, let’s examine the numerous safety features we have enacted for drivers and cars as we learned that cars could cause death, injury and destruction.
