Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO