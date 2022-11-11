ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Tim Ryan’s gracious concession speech was a gift to our divided, fractious nation

For years, our elections, the foundation of our democracy, have been undermined and denigrated. But in this toxic political climate, U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan did something wonderful. He began his Nov. 8 concession speech by saying that there was too much division in our country and noted that we need more love, forgiveness, reconciliation, and grace. And then he said these gracious words, “I have the privilege of conceding to J.D. Vance.”
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Education in Jeopardy’ topic of NCJW Lois Zaas event

NCJW/Cleveland’s 20th annual Lois Zaas Advocacy event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The evening’s panel will be on “Education in Jeopardy,” and feature Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education; Beachwood High School teacher Josh Davis; and Shaker Heights Board of Education member Lora Cover. They will discuss the modern educational crisis, the problems, the priorities and why parents should care about what their children are and aren’t being taught.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Federation’s Lion of Judah Society roars for 50 years

The Lion of Judah Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and will honor Clevelander Beth Wain Brandon, among others, at the International Lion of Judah Conference taking place Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 in Phoenix. Created in 1972 by two women, Toby Friedland and Norma Kipnis-Wilson in Miami,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kristallnacht commemorated on Chardon Square

Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat

Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO showed wisdom in putting children’s safety first during pandemic

Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

University Hospitals in Cleveland selected as one of 25 trauma centers to assist with military readiness

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been selected as one of 25 trauma centers in the United States to receive a Military Civilian Partnership for Trauma Readiness Grant. The grant allows trauma centers to help military casualty care providers keep their skills sharp during non-war times.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

