Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Canton, SD, man faces additional charges

BELOIT—A Canton, SD, man faces further charges from an incident about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit. The arrest of Mason David Laird, who turned 27 on Nov. 13, stemmed from a report of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier stopped in the middle of Bridge Street in Beloit, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
CANTON, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison

SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Lyon County Deputies Make Pair Of Felony Arrests Saturday

Lyon County, Iowa — Lyon County Deputies made two felony arrests on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy responded to the call of an erratic driver. The call and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Permann on charges of: 2nd offense OWI, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License. After being taken to the Lyon County Jail, Permann was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a prohibited item, leading to a Class D Felony charge of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility. A passenger in Permann’s vehicle was reportedly cited and released on a charge of 1st offense Possession of Marijuana.
LYON COUNTY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Brookings police investigating vehicle and residential burglaries

Brookings Police are investigating a number of residential and vehicle burglaries. Over the last two weeks, it includes some 15 thefts from motor vehicles. Two structure burglaries were reported over the weekend. Police Detective Adam Smith says officers were dispatched to the area of Freedom Street Friday night for a...
BROOKINGS, SD
ktwb.com

Centerville, S.D., man identified as victim of fiery fatal crash south of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Authorities say that 69-year-old Jerry Null was northbound on Interstate 29 in a Subaru Outback when he left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lennox police investigating stolen trailer

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious trailer turned out to be a theft, Lennox police say. On Wednesday evening, the Lennox Police Department received a call about a suspicious trailer when they discovered it had actually been stolen. Officers eventually found out the trailer had been...
LENNOX, SD
ktwb.com

Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stantonregister.com

Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover

A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
kelo.com

Brookings law enforcement getting ready for Christmas Kids and Cops

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.
BROOKINGS, SD
ktwb.com

More than 3 million teens in the United States using tobacco products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 3 million middle and high school students in the United States say they use tobacco products. A study by the FDA and CDC found E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product for the ninth consecutive year. Groups with a higher percentage of tobacco product use reported grades of mostly F’s. Efforts at all levels are ongoing to help reduce youth tobacco use, which can harm the developing brain. Commercial tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

