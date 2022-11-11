Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
nwestiowa.com
Canton, SD, man faces additional charges
BELOIT—A Canton, SD, man faces further charges from an incident about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit. The arrest of Mason David Laird, who turned 27 on Nov. 13, stemmed from a report of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier stopped in the middle of Bridge Street in Beloit, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison
SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Deputies Make Pair Of Felony Arrests Saturday
Lyon County, Iowa — Lyon County Deputies made two felony arrests on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy responded to the call of an erratic driver. The call and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Permann on charges of: 2nd offense OWI, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License. After being taken to the Lyon County Jail, Permann was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a prohibited item, leading to a Class D Felony charge of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility. A passenger in Permann’s vehicle was reportedly cited and released on a charge of 1st offense Possession of Marijuana.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigating vehicle and residential burglaries
Brookings Police are investigating a number of residential and vehicle burglaries. Over the last two weeks, it includes some 15 thefts from motor vehicles. Two structure burglaries were reported over the weekend. Police Detective Adam Smith says officers were dispatched to the area of Freedom Street Friday night for a...
ktwb.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Aberdeen man may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Aberdeen Police Department says that a person of interest in the disappearance of an Aberdeen man may be hiding out in Sioux Falls. In a press release, the department says that 36-year-old Joshua Ortley is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Simon Deng.
ktwb.com
SFPD: Armed robbery suspect turns himself in after surveillance footage released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police say that the suspect wanted in an armed robbery on November 7, has been arrested. Last week, the Department released surveillance footage of the encounter. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the video was posted shortly before 8 P.M. last...
Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
ktwb.com
Centerville, S.D., man identified as victim of fiery fatal crash south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Authorities say that 69-year-old Jerry Null was northbound on Interstate 29 in a Subaru Outback when he left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Lennox police investigating stolen trailer
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious trailer turned out to be a theft, Lennox police say. On Wednesday evening, the Lennox Police Department received a call about a suspicious trailer when they discovered it had actually been stolen. Officers eventually found out the trailer had been...
ktwb.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
stantonregister.com
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
ktwb.com
Minervas in DTSF named Restaurant of the Year by South Dakota Retailers Association
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Retailers Association has named Minervas in Downtown Sioux Falls as their Restaurant of the Year. Minervas, located on the corner of 11th and Phillips, has been a community staple since 1977, when it was first opened as a creperie. Today, the...
kelo.com
Brookings law enforcement getting ready for Christmas Kids and Cops
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
ktwb.com
More than 3 million teens in the United States using tobacco products
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 3 million middle and high school students in the United States say they use tobacco products. A study by the FDA and CDC found E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product for the ninth consecutive year. Groups with a higher percentage of tobacco product use reported grades of mostly F’s. Efforts at all levels are ongoing to help reduce youth tobacco use, which can harm the developing brain. Commercial tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
