Millie Bobby Brown Confesses ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Finn Wolfhard Is A “Lousy Kisser” … While Hooked Up To A Lie Detector!
Millie Bobby Brown isn’t afraid to kiss and tell! While participating in Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, the actor revealed that her Stranger Things co-star, Finn Wolfhard, is a bad kisser. During the interrogation, the interviewer says, “You exclaimed ‘Kissing sucks!’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard, is Finn just a lousy kisser?” Refusing to hold back, Brown flat-out answers, “He is.” The detective, who is tasked with reading her test, confirms her answer, saying, “she’s telling the truth, he’s a lousy kisser.” Brown is then asked the follow-up question, “So, he hasn’t gotten better?” to which she responds, “Not with...
“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut
Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
“I mostly bush camp until the very end of the game”- Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Confesses to Cheating in a Game
And here we thought Millie Bobby Brown was good at everything. And she is. She is an exceptional actress. Breaking out on the scene playing a telekinetic girl with very few dialogues at the age of 11 is no easy feat. That is the talent for which she has already received a nod from the Emmys!
Emily Blunt Talks About the On-Screen Punch She Feared She’d Never Recover From in The English
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are facing down the Wild West in Amazon Prime’s new show, The English, in a gritty, witty and shockingly violent way. Blunt and Spencer sat down with SheKnows to break down their unconventional western love story, rave about each other’s performances and talk about the punch. Yes, the punch that will be heard all around the world. Ciarán Hinds delivers said punch to Blunt that shakes everyone to the core, but especially Blunt. Watch the video to find out exactly what Blunt told Hinds before they filmed.
Battle of the Sherlocks! Between Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown Picks the Better Detective
As we all know Sherlock Holmes is the iconic character created by British author Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. The proficiency of the character had a profound and lasting effect on mystery writing and popular culture as a whole. It became so popular that it still holds the same importance even after it has been adapted into different stories over a century. Many prolific actors have embodied him on television including Boris Karloff, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Caine. While this generation saw three major actors who portrayed this character and Millie Bobby Brown recently worked with one.
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere
Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
Chris Evans Has Done More to Save Girlfriend Alba Baptista’s Show ‘Warrior Nun’ Than Netflix
It’s been quite a week for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. On Monday night, it was revealed that Evans had finally been crowned People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, years after hanging up the mantle of Captain America. Then on Wenesday, eagle-eyed social media gossips noticed that Evans had left a supportive comment on long-rumored girlfriend Alba Baptista’s Instagram page. Yesterday — the same day that Baptista’s Netflix series Warrior Nun returned from hiatus — People confirmed Evans and Baptista had been dating for over a year and “they are in love.” There’s even been pap shots to prove it!
Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question
Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
“Your body won’t be looking as good”- How ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Almost Ended Up With the Wrong Fitness Routine
Henry Cavill is known for his high-profile roles in movies and shows like Man of Steel, The Witcher, and Enola Holmes. While his physique has remained the most definitive part of his personality since Superman. Fans always wonder how the 39-year-old star maintains this kind of fitness. It might look mesmerizing for people to just take a look but it takes so much consistency and hard work. As these goals are not achieved in a single day and Cavill has given years to keep his muscle toned.
The brains behind Netflix’s most popular comic book show addresses the season 2 absence of a fan favorite
Having been absent from our screens for well over two years, fan favorite comic book adaptation Warrior Nun returned with a vengeance last week to instantly become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows in no less than 70 countries around the world. There’s even a definite possibility the action-packed series...
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Kathleen Kennedy teases live-action ‘The High Republic’ and Tony Gilroy reveals what they weren’t allowed to show in ‘Andor’
Star Wars fans got a treat over the weekend with the surprise release of Grogu and Dust Bunnies, Lucasfilm’s unexpected collaboration with Studio Ghibli. But when they billed it as a short they weren’t kidding, as the cute and dialogue-free piece of animation clocked in at about two minutes. Even so, it’s nice to see Ghibli sticking their toe into a galaxy far, far away and we’re holding out a faint hope they’ll contribute to a future Star Wars Visions-type project.
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series
History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix
Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
