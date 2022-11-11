Read full article on original website
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
St. Martin’s names new head of school
St. Martin’s Episcopal School has named a new head of school. Maria Croley Madden, who previously served in leadership positions at The Lovett School, will begin at St. Martin’s next year, according to a press release. Madden will finish out the school year at her current school, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, S.C., and […] The post St. Martin’s names new head of school appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season
Pair will come out of retirement during the Atlanta History Center’s tree lighting event
City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why
SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
wgac.com
Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List
Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
The Citizen Online
MHS student makes a masterpiece from junk
One man’s trash is fashion’s treasure in the hands of Sarah Arriola. Sarah, a junior at McIntosh High, has been chosen as a world finalist in the international recycled fashion competition Junk Kouture. Sarah’s winning dress is made of various recycled materials, and the majority is build around...
Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone
Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service
ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit. MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating...
suwaneemagazine.com
Frosty Fun in Sugar Hill
The only thing sweeter than a cup of hot cocoa are the holidays in “the sweet city” of Sugar Hill. Let the magic begin…. Don’t miss this magical annual holiday gathering under the stars at the Dawn P. Gober Community Plaza and The Bowl on December 3 from 5-9 p.m. Get free photos with Santa. Shop the holiday market. Enjoy performances by All Stars Performing Arts dancers, Broad St. Concert Band, Players Guild at Sugar Hill, and On The Stage Children’s Theatre. We look forward to seeing you and playing in the “snow” on this special evening in Sugar Hill.
accesswdun.com
NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
