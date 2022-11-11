ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 11

ate tonka
3d ago

there are 12 tribes in South Dakota and none of them voted. if we speak up and actually vote we are the majority 425000 unregistered voters we are South Dakota. wait and see when the government gets forced to shut down. the majority will take over. waiting game

deleted account
3d ago

We don't want no more stink and democrats in our government. We are sick and tired of way the United States is going. We are sick and tired of the illegal immigrants pouring into this country while Americans go without. Now they're staying in 4 star hotels. Wow I wish I could get such treatment. People in this state are losing Their homes their jobs. That is what the democrats have done to this country. And you really believe that the voters were gonna put Jamie Smith into the governor's seat no way in h***.

Ronda Rabe Hasenauer
1d ago

Pay attention when someone shows you who/what they are. Noem showed us clearly she is self-serving and corrupt. You just voted for more of the same.

gowatertown.net

Medicaid expansion in South Dakota could come slowly

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will rush to...
MISSOURI STATE
kelo.com

South Dakota voted, but many stayed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Factors in the vote against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This election the people voted against recreational marijuana for those over the age of twenty-one. With many factors at play in this election versus the one in 2020. Michael Card is an associate professor at the University of South Dakota. He says the turnout...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer

Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
ARIZONA STATE
kmaland.com

Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion

(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Katie Hobbs beats Kari Lake to be Arizona's next governor

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, whose office handled the infamous 2020 presidential election, beat Republican political newcomer Kari Lake on Monday night to become Arizona's next governor. The race was called by multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press, on Monday, nearly a week after Election Day and following...
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Washington Examiner

Backers of Maine public utility plan eye 2023 ballot

(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility. A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
MAINE STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana

South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

