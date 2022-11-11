Read full article on original website
ktwb.com
Avera continues to cut jobs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Avera made that announcement back in September. In an interview with news partner WNAX, Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton says costs are outpacing revenues. Ekeren also says medical inflation is a large part of that problem. The current medical...
ktwb.com
Minervas in DTSF named Restaurant of the Year by South Dakota Retailers Association
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Retailers Association has named Minervas in Downtown Sioux Falls as their Restaurant of the Year. Minervas, located on the corner of 11th and Phillips, has been a community staple since 1977, when it was first opened as a creperie. Today, the...
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls City Council looks to improve downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Accessible Housing Authority board, as well the Homeless Task force. At the 6pm regular meeting, the council will consider a taxation ordinance...
ktwb.com
More than 3 million teens in the United States using tobacco products
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 3 million middle and high school students in the United States say they use tobacco products. A study by the FDA and CDC found E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product for the ninth consecutive year. Groups with a higher percentage of tobacco product use reported grades of mostly F’s. Efforts at all levels are ongoing to help reduce youth tobacco use, which can harm the developing brain. Commercial tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
ktwb.com
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week proclamation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mayor Paul TenHaken reads a proclamation recognizing the number of people who seek help from non-profit agencies at 10am on November 14th at the Bishop Dudley House. A memorial service, honoring people who have used...
ktwb.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Aberdeen man may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Aberdeen Police Department says that a person of interest in the disappearance of an Aberdeen man may be hiding out in Sioux Falls. In a press release, the department says that 36-year-old Joshua Ortley is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Simon Deng.
ktwb.com
Jacks smother Illinois State 31-7
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Top-ranked South Dakota State displayed a swarming defense throughout the day and the offense found its stride in the second quarter for a Jackrabbit squad that completed a perfect season in Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a 31-7 victory over Illinois State Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
ktwb.com
Centerville, S.D., man identified as victim of fiery fatal crash south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Authorities say that 69-year-old Jerry Null was northbound on Interstate 29 in a Subaru Outback when he left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi.
ktwb.com
Cougars blast Upper Iowa 50-6
FAYETTE, IA (KELO.com) — The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win. The Cougars opened the game with a 20-yard field goal to score first and never looked back. Cam...
ktwb.com
SFPD: Armed robbery suspect turns himself in after surveillance footage released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police say that the suspect wanted in an armed robbery on November 7, has been arrested. Last week, the Department released surveillance footage of the encounter. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the video was posted shortly before 8 P.M. last...
