‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ foreshadowed its biggest twist, and everyone missed it

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The big twist ending featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was actually foreshadowed long before that epic mid-credit reveal, but you probably missed it. During the mid-credit scene of Wakanda Forever, it’s revealed that the late King T’Challa (the much-mourned...
‘Ironheart’ star teases how ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads into the Disney Plus series

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Perhaps nothing encapsulates the essence of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than “high point.” With a box office yield that will only continue to shoot for the moon, its status as one of the best films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, far and away the most beloved Marvel Studios theatrical release of 2022, and turns from the likes of Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta that simultaneously enriched and shattered our souls, Wakanda Forever has boasted quite a few high points, to say the least.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up

Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
Winston Duke reveals just how much Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views affected ‘Wakanda Forever’ set

High emotions must have been all but unavoidable on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — not only was the entire cast and crew mourning the loss of their friend in colleague Chadwick Boseman, but the film itself is a cathartic study of grief and loss. Winston Duke wants one thing made clear though, whatever the cast’s feelings were, Leticia Wright’s views on vaccines were not a mitigating factor.
Winston Duke gets candid about #RecastTChalla movement and Black Panther’s future

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Winston Duke, who reprised his role as M’Baku in the Marvel sequel, is acknowledging the so-called #RecastTChalla movement that has surrounded the build-up to the movie’s release. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther, passed away unexpectedly in 2020...
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
After ‘Wakanda Forever’ fans can’t wait to see one other Black hero enter the MCU

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being lauded as the best MCU flick in the middling Phase Four lineup. Perhaps one of the reasons for this surprising success following a string of misfires is the movie taking its subject matter seriously, assisted by the somber tone set by Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, but whatever its merits, the fandom is now looking towards the next major Black superhero who could be making his live-action debut in the near future.
‘BioShock’ director explains how he’s planning to break the video game curse

It’s just a generally accepted rule of wisdom at this point that movies don’t make great video games and video games don’t make great movies. In fact, no Hollywood producer needs to look any further than the boneyard of failed projects that simply couldn’t live up to expectations, whether by changing the source material too much or too little, to know that taking up a project like that is like shooting yourself in the foot, career-wise. But for something like BioShock, which was already developed as a cinematic character-driven experience with a philosophical story backing up its stretching silences, the transition to live-action might be smooth-sailing after all.
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away

For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop

The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...

