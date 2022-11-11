“I really want to grab one of these people and wring their neck” - Draymond Green says Boston Celtics fans threw racial slurs at him in the 2022 Finals

Draymond Green dropped a bombshell about the Boston Celtics fans. But some people around the league probably didn't find it surprising, given the fan base's reputation.

Draymond Green getting heckled by Boston Celtics fans © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is no stranger to receiving trash talk or insults from fans. However, the Golden State Warriors forward said in an appearance on the first episode of " Unfiltered with Complex Sports " that the Boston Celtics fans took it too far in the 2022 NBA Finals.

"I was rattled," Green answered when asked what made Game 3 of the series different. "You've heard boos, and I mean, I've heard people screaming and yelling at me everywhere that I go. But I've never heard an entire gym, every time I touched the ball, or I don't have the ball, an entire gym, 'F*ck you, Draymond.' I thought that was cool, actually. That didn't rattle me."

Going over the line

Of course, barbs and foul language fired at players are part of the game. However, throwing out racial slurs or derogatory remarks is where the league should draw the line. And those are what Green said rattled him during the Warriors - Celtics matchup.

"But when I'm running down the court, and it's b*tch, it's the n-word, it's these things, those are insults at my character," Green continued. "Those are insults to me as a man. So, you're in this place where it's like, 'I really want to grab one of these people and wring their neck.' But I'm going to lose that battle. I've caused my team a championship before."

It seems that everything ultimately worked out for Green, as he was able to practice self-restraint and avoid physically confronting any fan. Also, Golden State outlasted Boston in six games to bring home the championship to the Bay Area, and the four-time All-Star got his championship parade - and some ice cream.

But the fact he had to endure listening to racial slurs is something the league needs to address to ensure the order is kept on and off the court.

Boston's rabid fan base

It doesn't matter that the Celtics are known to have one of the most ill-mannered fan bases in the league or that Green is seen as annoying by the supporters of every NBA team that is not the Warriors.

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has gone on record saying that Celtics fans are "racist as f*ck."

A VegasInsider survey that studied fan behavior during NBA contests was also conducted earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, the Celtics fan base ranked in the top three of the list of worst-behaved behavior.

Hopefully, NBA fans will learn to respect boundaries, especially during games. After all, the league for sure doesn't want another Malice at the Palace.