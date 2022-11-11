Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
445 Grand Avenue’s Façade Progresses in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Exterior work is progressing on 445 Grand Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Ranger Properties, the 110-foot-tall structure will yield 120,809 square feet with 113 rental units, 7,652 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 4,362-square-foot community center for the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Thirty percent of the homes will be designated as affordable housing. KD Sagamore Capital is listed as the owner and Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Grand Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
New York YIMBY
The Bellemont’s Limestone Façade Continues Installation at 1165 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Façade installation is continuing on The Bellemont, a 13-story residential building at 1165 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Naftali Group, the 120-foot-tall structure will span 67,680 square feet and yield 12 condominium units with interiors by Achille Salvagni and sales and marketing by Compass Development Marketing Group, as well as 3,749 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 86th Street, a short walk from Central Park.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 510 East 148th Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 510 East 148th Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Located between Brook Avenue and St. Ann’s Avenue, the lot is near the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Leviathan Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Harlem Biospace to Open Biotech Incubator at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Harlem Biospace will open its second biotech incubator space in the Mink Building, a historic commercial property at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville. The new facility will provide 10,250 square feet of affordable laboratory space for early-stage small- and mid-sized life science companies. The incubator is expected to accommodate around...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan’s Harlem Neighborhood
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 135th and West 136th Streets, the lot is steps from the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the A, B, and C trains. Mamadou Cedric Davis is listed as the owner behind the applications. Previous permits filed in 2020 by Saba Vadhat called for a 61,642-square-foot building with 22 residences and 23,979 square feet of commercial space.
Jay-Z Once Featured This Massive NYC Penthouse in a Music Video. Now It Can Be Yours.
Manhattan’s newest pencil-thin condo towers may claim jaw-dropping views of leafy Central Park—but that’s mostly what owners get to see: the park. From the expansive twin roof decks of this dramatic 5,500-square-foot triplex penthouse, you can gaze at what they’re calling the “new” view of the city. “It’s the view south across Central Park to the entire Manhattan skyline,” Brown Harris Stevens listing agent Jill Sloane tells Robb Report. “At night, with all the lights of the city, it’s just breathtaking.” Enjoying this view means traveling to the southern edge of historic Harlem and to the distinctive blue-stone-clad tower known as...
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
Woman robbed at knifepoint at Midtown subway station
NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a subway station in Midtown.It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday inside the 7th Avenue and West 53rd Street station.Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into the station when a man walking up the stairs brandished a knife at her and demanded she hand over her iPhone.The woman gave him her phone, and the man left the station. The victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 300 East 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 300 East 83rd Street, the site of a 22-story residential building in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Lalezarian Group, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 84,266 square feet with 70 units, as well as a cellar and ground-floor retail space. The homes will average 1,203 square feet apiece, likely indicating condominiums. Hudson 37 LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 83rd Street and Second Avenue.
2 dead, 3 wounded from shootings during violent night in NYC
Three shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn left two people dead and three injured during a violent night in the city, authorities said.
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 269 Wallabout Street in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 269 Wallabout Street, an eight-story mixed-use building in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Rabsky Group, the structure yields 159,098 square feet and 128 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 77 units for residents at 40 to 115 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $29,760 to $202,515.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2556 Briggs Avenue in Fordham Manor, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 2556 Briggs Avenue in Fordham Manor, The Bronx. Located between East Kingsbridge Road and East 194th Street, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Moses Freund of The Vaja Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
New York YIMBY
The Leyton Wraps Up Construction at 1059 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is now complete on The Leyton, a 30-story residential tower at 1059 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Manuel Glas Architects and developed by Dart Interests and Real Estate Inverlad, the 481-foot-tall structure spans 127,000 square feet and will yield 38 condominium units with interior design by Frampton Co. and Champalimaud Design. The residential program includes ten full-floor homes and one duplex penthouse. Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing is leading sales and marketing for the property, which is located by the intersection of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
Police investigating double shooting near Barclays Center
Two men were standing outside an apartment building on Bond Street in Boerum Hill when someone opened fire.
