Grayson, GA

Vietnam Veteran Jerry Peck shares his story

A Gainesville native tells his story of being drafted into the Vietnam War at 19 years old. Jerry Peck sits in the corner of the main dining area at Longstreet Cafe, joined by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Peck. Jerry has a forest green veterans hat on, featuring a Purple Heart combat award stitched into its surface. They have finished dinner, complete with a side of cobbler. As other locals make their way in and out of the restaurant, they wave, tip their caps and greet the smiling couple.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Turkey giveaway anticipated in Stonecrest

STONECREST, Ga. - Amid shortages, inflated prices and food deserts in some areas, turkey could be one less thing for Stonecrest residents to worry about this upcoming holiday. The city announced plans to distribute more than 140 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19. On that Saturday from noon until...
WRDW-TV

Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
AUGUSTA, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home

CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most in demand health professionals

ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA

