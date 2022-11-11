Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Vietnam Veteran Jerry Peck shares his story
A Gainesville native tells his story of being drafted into the Vietnam War at 19 years old. Jerry Peck sits in the corner of the main dining area at Longstreet Cafe, joined by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Peck. Jerry has a forest green veterans hat on, featuring a Purple Heart combat award stitched into its surface. They have finished dinner, complete with a side of cobbler. As other locals make their way in and out of the restaurant, they wave, tip their caps and greet the smiling couple.
fox5atlanta.com
Turkey giveaway anticipated in Stonecrest
STONECREST, Ga. - Amid shortages, inflated prices and food deserts in some areas, turkey could be one less thing for Stonecrest residents to worry about this upcoming holiday. The city announced plans to distribute more than 140 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19. On that Saturday from noon until...
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
Jon Burns nominated to take over as Georgia’s next Speaker of the House
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News was there Monday as Georgia House Republicans nominated their new majority leader. State Rep. Jon Burns is now set to take over as Georgia’s Speaker of the House in January. He replaces David Ralston who’s stepping down. Burns, of Effingham County,...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up
An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home
CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Hall County family walks in honor of prisoner of war grandfather forced to walk 1,000 miles
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Evan Murrer’s great-grandfather was forced to walk a thousand miles as a prisoner of war in Korea. To honor the hero he called Granddaddy, the 9-year-old from Hall County joined his family in walking 100 miles, completing their trek in time for Veterans Day.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals
ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
fox5atlanta.com
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb community rallies behind fallen deputies’ families: ‘We had to do something’
ATLANTA - It’s been a little more than two months since Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant. People in the Cobb County community have not forgotten. "It’s just a devastating feeling," said Rosie Varno,...
