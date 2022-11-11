Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline

Read full article on original website
Missouri family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) -- Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones he...
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor has gotten even closer as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona. The race remained too early to call on Sunday. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point...
93,355 deer were harvested during Missouri's firearms opening weekend
JEFFERSON CITY- During the opening weekend of Missouri's firearms deer season, Nov. 12 and 13, deer hunters harvested 93,355 deer, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). A total of 93,355 deer were harvested, of which 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838...
Mid-Missouri prepares for anticipated winter weather
JEFFERSON CITY — Statewide forecasts of overnight winter precipitation have prompted local and state agencies to prepare for icy roads. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather predicts a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall accumulation for most of mid-Missouri. Some who live north of Interstate 70 may see more, which means drivers may see some delays for their Tuesday morning commute.
Forecast: First accumulating snow of the season ends, details on Tues AM travel
Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday. The precipitation will gradually change over to snow during the overnight hours lasting into Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow will come to an end by early-morning Tuesday, but flurries will be possible during the day as cloud cover continues.
2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
Abnormally low temperatures expected for the foreseeable future
Saturday saw mid-Missouri reach extremely low high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, proving to be one of the most frigid days of the fall season. As we look ahead to the future, there's not much reason to believe this trend will end anytime soon. Sunday will be...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
Forecast: First accumulating snow of the season expected Monday night
Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to begin during the late evening on Monday as a rain/snow mix with temperatures holding in the middle to upper 30s.
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov.15
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. New solutions hope to...
Education leaders aim for higher substitute teacher incentives
COLUMBIA — New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri. Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to SB 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36. Hours later, the Columbia Public Schools...
$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
