Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason
Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Tweets After Terrible Pass To Tom Brady
There reportedly was serious doubt about whether Leonard Fournette would be able to travel to Germany for the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Seahawks. Not only did the running back fly to Munich after working out his apparent passport issue, but he also was partly responsible for arguably the most memorable play from the first game on the NFL’s Week 10 Sunday slate.
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could fire Josh McDaniels if team loses to Colts
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
NFL Twitter Roasts Tom Brady For Bucs’ Horrendous Trick Play
The Buccaneers tried to pull a fast one on the Seahawks on Sunday in Germany, but the end result was utter embarrassment for their star quarterback. With a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarterback, Tampa Bay lined up in Wildcat formation as it stood on Seattle’s 22-yard line. Running back Leonard Fournette took a shotgun snap and pretend to break right before planting his foot and throwing left in the direction of Tom Brady, who was lined up out wide. The pass was underthrown and Brady slipped and fell around the Seahawks’ 10-yard line and was forced to watch from the turf as Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen easily intercepted the football.
Justin Jefferson Terrifies Vikings Fans, Fantasy Owners With TD Celebration
Vikings fans and fantasy football players who roster Justin Jefferson surely were holding their breath after the superstar wideout found the end zone Sunday. Jefferson opened the scoring in the Week 10 matchup between Minnesota and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. After hauling in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the game, the third-year receiver registered a 22-yard touchdown grab to give the visitors an early lead in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.
Matt Ryan Warms Up with Colts Starters Ahead of Raiders Game
It appears that Sam Ehlinger’s stint as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting will be short-lived. Matt Ryan was warming up with the starters in advance of Week 10’s encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling that he should be under center for kickoff. The Colts are in a...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
Controversy Arises After Chargers’ Justin Herbert Takes Big Blow
Justin Herbert took a massive blow to the head, which led to some controversy that may linger after Sunday. While running the two-minute drill and hoping to extend their 13-10 lead, the Chargers quarterback led Los Angeles down the field. Herbert scrambled out of the pocket, and while he was being tackled by linebacker Fred Warner, the QB was hit low by safety Jimmie Ward and then high to the helmet by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The San Francisco 49ers defender was penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit and was disqualified from the game after the play was reviewed.
How Todd Bowles Felt About Tom Brady’s Blunt Bucs Criticism
Todd Bowles doesn’t completely agree with Tom Brady’s recent harsh assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Bucs, who enter Week 10 with a 4-5 record. A win last weekend over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was a step in the right direction for Tampa Bay, but Brady believes the team still needs to make major strides in certain areas. Included is the gameday effort level, which the star quarterback labeled as the “most embarrassing” aspect of the current NFC South leaders.
How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision
Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline. The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped...
Vikings In Awe Of Justin Jefferson’s ‘Remarkable’ Catch Of Season
It was the battle of star wide receivers in Buffalo, and Justin Jefferson showed why he’s the NFL’s best. Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 128 yards off 16 targets in the Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Even with Kirk Cousins seemingly making every attempt to give the game away, the 11th-year quarterback knew who to give the ball to. Jefferson had 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown off 16 targets.
Josh Allen Shoulders Blame After Bills Lose Heartbreaker Vs. Vikings
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was far from his best Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and the superstar signal-caller ultimately played a major role in Buffalo’s overtime loss. Allen turned the ball over three times in the 33-30 defeat, arguably the game of the year which featured highlights and improbable...
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
What Jeff Saturday Told Colts After Taking Job As Interim Coach
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a rollercoaster week, but things are starting to look up. Saturday was named Indy’s interim coach on Nov. 7, shortly after the Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich following a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Despite having zero previous experience at the college or professional level, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay tabbed Saturday as the man for the job and handed the reigns over to him.
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Baffles Team with Jeff Saturday Hiring
The good news about owning your own NFL team is that you don’t have to answer to anybody. Even if your decisions alienate the entire franchise, that’s the scorn that Jim Irsay has earned after hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Ian...
NFL Rumors: How Texans Punished Brandin Cooks For Trade Deadline Antics
Brandin Cooks still is a Texans wide receiver, but he reportedly is no longer a Houston team captain. Cooks was one of the five players named captain by the Texans before the start of the 2022 NFL season, but according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver recently lost that title due to his actions following the trade deadline.
