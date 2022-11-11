Read full article on original website
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Queen of Hearts
Many state lottery prizes can reach astronomical heights, but what if the same could be done through local business?. That’s the case for some establishments throughout the Ohio Valley. Through word of mouth and popularity, the Queen of Hearts drawing has made its way all over Eastern Ohio and...
weelunk.com
The Friendlier City Project Presents: A Queer Thanksgiving!
The Friendlier City Project is hosting its first Queer Thanksgiving celebration on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wheeling Yacht Club, 2 – 5th Street in North Wheeling. The event is open to local LGBTQ+ people who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving or who are...
‘The perfect location:’ Christmas movie filmed in Northeast Ohio gets red-carpet premier
On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie -- and watch the movie itself -- that was shot in the city.
Oglebay ignites the Festival of Lights to ring in the holiday season
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas season is officially here. Oglebay kicked off their Festival of Lights earlier this evening as Santa Claus himself flipped the switch to begin one of the Ohio Valley’s most iconic traditions. Schenk Lake was illuminated as fireworks erupted in the sky and the Christmas lights were turned on. […]
7News anchor Taylor Long ties the knot
DENNISON, Ohio (WTRF) — Break out the wedding bells! Everyone at the WTRF team is very happy for our anchor and reporter Taylor Long, who was married Sunday! Her new husband is Ryan Bernard, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. They were married in front of friends and family at Bella Amore on […]
WTRF
Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
cleveland19.com
Dover firefighters battle fire at Burger King in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Dover Fire Department, the Burger King in New Philadelphia had a structure fire Monday morning. Firefighters got to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to find a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant expanding into the dining area. Fire crews say they...
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
Local fire department mourns death of firefighter
The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after his unexpected passing.
Weirton gearing up for Annual Christmas on Main Street Event
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Weirton’s Christmas on Main Street event will be here in a little over a week. The city partnered up with Renaissance Weirton Corporation to give residents a family, fun, festive and free event. It’s on November 19th from 1 PM to 7 PM. It has something for everyone from an ice skating […]
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
‘No internet’: Cleveland Clinic location closed Saturday
A Cleveland Clinic urgent care center is closed on Saturday, Nov. 12 due to loss of telephone and internet service, according to a Facebook post.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
West Virginia woman “does not remember” assailant following robbery
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Glen Dale woman is alive after a person allegedly attacked her and stole property. Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler tells 7NEWS that his crews responded to an EMS call on November 9 at the Crestfield Manor apartments. There, he said they found a woman unconscious on the floor, […]
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Big Red advances to OHSAA regional finals
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals. Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly. #10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown. Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter. […]
