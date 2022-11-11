ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Queen of Hearts

Many state lottery prizes can reach astronomical heights, but what if the same could be done through local business?. That’s the case for some establishments throughout the Ohio Valley. Through word of mouth and popularity, the Queen of Hearts drawing has made its way all over Eastern Ohio and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
weelunk.com

The Friendlier City Project Presents: A Queer Thanksgiving!

The Friendlier City Project is hosting its first Queer Thanksgiving celebration on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wheeling Yacht Club, 2 – 5th Street in North Wheeling. The event is open to local LGBTQ+ people who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving or who are...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay ignites the Festival of Lights to ring in the holiday season

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas season is officially here. Oglebay kicked off their Festival of Lights earlier this evening as Santa Claus himself flipped the switch to begin one of the Ohio Valley’s most iconic traditions. Schenk Lake was illuminated as fireworks erupted in the sky and the Christmas lights were turned on. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

7News anchor Taylor Long ties the knot

DENNISON, Ohio (WTRF) — Break out the wedding bells! Everyone at the WTRF team is very happy for our anchor and reporter Taylor Long, who was married Sunday! Her new husband is Ryan Bernard, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. They were married in front of friends and family at Bella Amore on […]
DENNISON, OH
WTRF

Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
WEIRTON, WV
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Weirton gearing up for Annual Christmas on Main Street Event

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Weirton’s Christmas on Main Street event will be here in a little over a week. The city partnered up with Renaissance Weirton Corporation to give residents a family, fun, festive and free event. It’s on November 19th from 1 PM to 7 PM. It has something for everyone from an ice skating […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red advances to OHSAA regional finals

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals.   Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly. #10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown. Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Community Policy