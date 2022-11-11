ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Nebraska

Snow flurries, low 30s, and running the ball one shy of 50 attempts: Saturday was about as stereotypically Michigan as it gets — as is pummeling a Big Ten opponent by multiple touchdowns. The story for the Michigan Wolverines this season has been one dominated by solid defensive outings and a punishing running attack, and Michigan’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers gave credence to the old adage “that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan with two games remaining

Heading into the final two games of the regular season, Michigan continues to hold steady in the updated ESPN Power Football Index (FPI) rankings. The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 4 in both the overall ranking and in combined offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency. They are two spots behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in both of those metrics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball moves up a couple spots in AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines climbed two spots from their preseason ranking in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 20. Michigan won both games this week, including a blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne and a nail-biter over EMU at Little Caesars Arena. The top five remains the same, with UNC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What We Learned from Michigan’s ‘dull’ 31-point victory over Nebraska

Two years ago to the day, the Michigan Wolverines seemingly had no hope after suffering their worst home loss since 1935, 49-11, at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. The following Monday, I lambasted the state of the program and focused my ire on the man leading the team, head coach Jim Harbaugh. In summary, I wrote:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Nebraska

After their 34-3 win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006. This game wasn’t perfect, and it’s clear Michigan still has some things to fix heading into the final games of the regular season. At the same time, the contrast between these two programs was noticeable.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Michigan remains in top five in AP Poll after win over Nebraska

The 10-0 Michigan Wolverines have been playing some really dominant football, and that reflects in this week’s AP Poll, as they are ranked No. 3 for the second consecutive week. This comes after a decisive 34-3 victory over Nebraska, where the Wolverines held Nebraska scoreless in the second half...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition

At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Game thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Both programs rank among the top-10 programs in terms of all-time wins, all-time winning percentage, total Heisman winners and consensus All-Americans. Despite their blue-blood status, the 2022 iterations of these two teams couldn’t be more different. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 and...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Illinois press conference

To kickoff Illinois week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions from the media Monday afternoon. Here are his most noteworthy comments:. On if the defense is exceeding Harbaugh’s preseason expectations: “Well, we didn’t really put any limit to the expectations, we thought our defense could be really good; had the license and ability to be an outstanding defense. At the time, I called it the ‘no-name’ defense in some ways, where guys at each position were competing to make a name for themselves, and I think that’s transpired.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-3 victory over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines slowly and deliberately crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 34-3. In doing so, they covered the spread against the largest known Nebraska underdog. Offensively, the Wolverines were exacting on the ground and slowly wore down the Nebraska front. Defensively, Michigan made life difficult for...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Nebraska updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Nebraska and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while the Cornhuskers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State. In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan

Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
WILX-TV

In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Injury report: Michigan expecting multiple starters back for Nebraska game, missing others

The Michigan Wolverines were down several key contributors last weekend at Rutgers, but are expecting some of them back today when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Among those returning today are starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, according to Jon Jansen, who was replaced last weekend by redshirt sophomore Jeff Persi. Unfortunately, the man who usually plays right next to him — left guard Trevor Keegan — is expected to miss today’s contest after suffering an injury last Saturday. Expect redshirt freshman Giovanni El-Hadi to start at left guard.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy