Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Nebraska
Snow flurries, low 30s, and running the ball one shy of 50 attempts: Saturday was about as stereotypically Michigan as it gets — as is pummeling a Big Ten opponent by multiple touchdowns. The story for the Michigan Wolverines this season has been one dominated by solid defensive outings and a punishing running attack, and Michigan’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers gave credence to the old adage “that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan with two games remaining
Heading into the final two games of the regular season, Michigan continues to hold steady in the updated ESPN Power Football Index (FPI) rankings. The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 4 in both the overall ranking and in combined offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency. They are two spots behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in both of those metrics.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball moves up a couple spots in AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines climbed two spots from their preseason ranking in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 20. Michigan won both games this week, including a blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne and a nail-biter over EMU at Little Caesars Arena. The top five remains the same, with UNC...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
Maize n Brew
What We Learned from Michigan’s ‘dull’ 31-point victory over Nebraska
Two years ago to the day, the Michigan Wolverines seemingly had no hope after suffering their worst home loss since 1935, 49-11, at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. The following Monday, I lambasted the state of the program and focused my ire on the man leading the team, head coach Jim Harbaugh. In summary, I wrote:
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Nebraska
After their 34-3 win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006. This game wasn’t perfect, and it’s clear Michigan still has some things to fix heading into the final games of the regular season. At the same time, the contrast between these two programs was noticeable.
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains in top five in AP Poll after win over Nebraska
The 10-0 Michigan Wolverines have been playing some really dominant football, and that reflects in this week’s AP Poll, as they are ranked No. 3 for the second consecutive week. This comes after a decisive 34-3 victory over Nebraska, where the Wolverines held Nebraska scoreless in the second half...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition
At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
Maize n Brew
Game thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Both programs rank among the top-10 programs in terms of all-time wins, all-time winning percentage, total Heisman winners and consensus All-Americans. Despite their blue-blood status, the 2022 iterations of these two teams couldn’t be more different. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 and...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Illinois press conference
To kickoff Illinois week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions from the media Monday afternoon. Here are his most noteworthy comments:. On if the defense is exceeding Harbaugh’s preseason expectations: “Well, we didn’t really put any limit to the expectations, we thought our defense could be really good; had the license and ability to be an outstanding defense. At the time, I called it the ‘no-name’ defense in some ways, where guys at each position were competing to make a name for themselves, and I think that’s transpired.”
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-3 victory over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines slowly and deliberately crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 34-3. In doing so, they covered the spread against the largest known Nebraska underdog. Offensively, the Wolverines were exacting on the ground and slowly wore down the Nebraska front. Defensively, Michigan made life difficult for...
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Nebraska updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Nebraska and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while the Cornhuskers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
Maize n Brew
Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State. In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win...
saturdaytradition.com
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan
Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
WILX-TV
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
Maize n Brew
Injury report: Michigan expecting multiple starters back for Nebraska game, missing others
The Michigan Wolverines were down several key contributors last weekend at Rutgers, but are expecting some of them back today when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Among those returning today are starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, according to Jon Jansen, who was replaced last weekend by redshirt sophomore Jeff Persi. Unfortunately, the man who usually plays right next to him — left guard Trevor Keegan — is expected to miss today’s contest after suffering an injury last Saturday. Expect redshirt freshman Giovanni El-Hadi to start at left guard.
