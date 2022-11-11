ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

UPMC Wellsboro begins fundraiser for mobile health unit

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Wellsboro — In order to help remove some healthcare barriers in the northern tier, UPMC is raising funds for a mobile health bus.

The bus will bring healthcare professionals to people across the region for examinations, screenings, education, and events.

The fundraiser is being held by the Friends of UPMC Wellsboro, with C&N matching community donations up to $4,500. The goal is to obtain $40,000.

“While great work is being done to address the needs in the communities we serve, data gathered in UPMC’s most recent community-wide health needs assessment (2022-2025) highlights access to care and navigating health resources as one of the primary areas of opportunity to support better health across the northern tier,” said Janie Hilfiger, President of UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole and Friends Honorary Chair.

She continued: “UPMC Wellsboro is addressing these needs by continuing work at improving care coordination while also continuing to expand the suite of prevention and healthy living programming offered, including health education and outreach initiatives. This new mobile unit will further our reach in these areas by allowing us to take our services and programming out into the community and reach patients who face barriers related to transportation.”

Every year, the Friends of UPMC Wellsboro run a fundraising campaign to address a pressing need facing the community. This year, they chose to tackle the ordeal of patients lacking transportation to appointments. The mobile health bus will be a 37-foot multi-purpose vehicle with space for private exams, health screenings, and an area for education and prevention programming. It will be featured at UPMC and community events like senior expos, festivals, and fairs.

The Friends of UPMC Wellsboro is a group that collects an annual, tax-deductible membership fee of $100 or more. All funds are used for local healthcare initiatives. To join, call Susquehanna Health Foundation at 1-888-322-0945. Checks can be made payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation, with memo of “Friends,” and mailed to UPMC Wellsboro, Attention: Foundation Office, 32-36 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901.

NorthcentralPA.com

