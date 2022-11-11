Outer Banks and Suffolk to host U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree named Ruby

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree known as Ruby will make stops on the Outer Banks and Suffolk on its way to Washington for the holiday season.

Each year, a national forest provides the holiday tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. This year’s tree comes from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. The 78-foot red spruce was harvested Nov. 2.

Ruby was then loaded on a flatbed trailer and hit the road for a 14-day tour from North Carolina to Washington . Ruby will arrive in D.C. on Nov. 18, where the tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts created by North Carolinians.

Ruby’s stop on the Outer Banks will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, 1500 Fort Raleigh Road in Manteo. Festivities include a performance by the Manteo Elementary School Choir, ornament making and a guest appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The tree will arrive in Suffolk on Monday at the Suffolk Visitor Center, 524 N. Main St. The event, from 5 to 7 p.m., will include crafts, a holiday storytime and a chorus.

The red spruce is an iconic tree species for southern Appalachia, and one that is endangered, the National Park Service said in a news release. Partnering with the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program, the U.S. Forest Service is raising funds for a state-of-the-art nursery that will grow red spruce seedlings for reforestation efforts.

One day, Ruby’s seedlings will grow in the nursery. A team of foresters collected cones from the tree, which will contribute to the next generation of red spruce trees growing in southern Appalachia.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com