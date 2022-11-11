Read full article on original website
Related
How GQ Staffers Style Their Favorite Jewelry
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The men’s jewelry market is booming. You know this. We know this. Joc Pederson definitely knows this. But if you’ve never considered yourself a jewelry guy, we get it. The race to hone a sense of personal style is a marathon, not a sprint, and the jewelry you choose to rock on the regular might be the most daunting leg of the whole twenty-six miles.
How to Nail the Modern Fashion Shag
If you’ve ever wanted to try a shag mullet, then now is the time—and let’s be honest, a lot of us have thought about it, kind of like how we’ve all tried a 70s-esque mustache out of pure curiosity. And you know what? Just as the mustache actually suits every fifth or tenth guy who tries it, so does the shag. In fact, this haircut probably suits even more of them, so long as they’re working with enough hair up their dome.
When the Leaves Change Color, Your Manicure Should Follow Suit
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Already in the thick of your autumn wardrobe refresh? Kudos: now consider adding some fall nail colors to your polish rotation too. Because like that threadbare vintage tee and those jorts you purchased for the first time since, like, 2008, the summertime hues just don't hit the same once the temps start to shift.
The Black Friday Menswear Deals Are Already Coming In Hot
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. For this week, you'll find tastefully baggy cargo pants, an heirloom timepiece, an infallible flannel shirt and 18 other fantastic deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
How a Humble G-Shock Helped Me Unclutter My Watch Collection
A lot of people are trying to trim down their watch collections these days. And while I didn’t have crypto winnings to blow on timepieces in the first place, I started to realize that my own collection had grown a little too large for my liking. Not because I don’t love what I buy, but because I’m like a big, dumb child when I see something I like. I should say: that doesn’t mean I’ve got a couple of Cartier Tanks just lying around. I don’t find Rolexes hidden in my couch cushions. It’s more that if I’m at a flea market or tag sale and see anything that screams “1980s cocaine lord,” I’ll probably take it. A friend’s dad once showed me the watch he was wearing when he defected from the U.S.S.R. in the 1970s, which kicked off an obsession with picking up any Soviet-era watches I might see whether they work or not. But my biggest love of all—and the one piece I can’t seem to Marie Kondo myself out of—is the first “cool” watch I ever got when I was a kid: the simple, utilitarian Casio G-Shock.
Meet the Newly Mellow Harry Styles
A pearl necklace on a guy? That's standard practice now, largely thanks to Harry Styles. Who else could've made the classic grandma item a proper grail? Nobody! That's who! Because in his Gucci-powered deep-space showman state, the singer has massaged the boundaries of menswear, womenswear, and everything in between to become a style icon.
Get Box + Papers, GQ’s Exclusive Guide Inside the Watch World
As GQ’s senior style writer, I’ve spent the last few years fully immersed in the watch world. What started as a single story has turned into basically my entire job: learning about Paul Newman’s “Paul Newman” watch, and figuring out why Paul Newman owned a watch called the Paul Newman, sent me down the rabbithole. And I’m not alone. Ask any collector, dealer, or expert and they’ll tell you that watches have grown from niche concern to massive cultural phenomenon. Tons of great new watches! Vintage mania! So much money! Obsessed celebrities! Nonstop intrigue! It’s pretty clear there’s never been a more exciting time to be into timepieces.
Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King
Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
Rolex’s Massive New Watch Is Built to Go to the Bottom of the Ocean
A new Rolex of any kind is cause for celebration. And usually, we get those moments in the spring when the mack daddy of watch brands rolls out its slate of pieces for the year. (Remember the new black-and-green destro GMT?) Today, though, Rolex released the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge—a watch that, even on day one, is already crushing records with its mega-massive proportions. This Rolex is a particularly big deal, and I mean that literally and figuratively.
The Latest GQ Box Is Stuffed With Top-Notch Winter Essentials
Every edition of the GQ Box is a labor of love. For months, we test, debate, and then test again the raddest products on the market, before deciding which are worthy of inclusion in our quarterly greatest-hits compendium. It's never easy (what about love is?) but the juice is always worth the squeeze. Mostly, that's because each time we mail one of these suckers out, the response from you, our favorite sounding board, tends to veer on the euphoric. When you're happy, we're happy—and we've got a feeling the Winter 2022 box is about to make a whole lot of people a whole lot of happy. (And then sell out real quick, as per usual.)
How Normie Twitter Accounts Became the Go-To Source for Breaking Movie News
Recently, I’ve been inundated on Twitter with extremely specific news about movie minutiae that comes from mysterious sources. You probably have been too. For instance, did you know that the magician heist drama Now You See Me 3 is in the works with Ruben Fleischer set to direct?. This...
The Perfect Gift for Everyone on Your List, Hand-Picked by GQ
You know that warm and fuzzy feeling you get when you watch a loved one unwrap a present and see their face light up with pure, unadulterated joy? Man, we thought to ourselves a few months ago, wouldn’t it be cool if we could guarantee our readers that feeling this holiday season, saving them a world of unnecessary headache in the process? So that’s exactly what we did, in the form of the first-ever GQ gift guide quiz, the easiest, most efficient way to find the perfect present for everyone on your list. In the mix are best-in-class menswear staples, next-level home goods, top-shelf personal care products, nifty gadgets, and more—all hand-picked by us, the most dedicated window shoppers on the planet. Whether you’re after a big-swinging makeup gift or just the raddest stocking stuffer 20 bucks can buy, the inaugural GQ gift guide quiz has you covered in superlative fashion.
In Case You Missed It, Stanley Tucci Is Still Getting Fits Off
Stanley Tucci is, by his own admission, the type of person who still gets dressed up to go on an airplane—a quality that has maybe less to do with what he decides to wear on an airplane and more to do with how he moves through the world in general.
Everything to Buy (Okay, Ogle) From Balenciaga’s Bonkers Collaboration With Adidas
It's safe to say that, in 2022, we have not been starved of high-fashion collaborations, be it the Gucci/Balenciaga “Hacker” project, the logomaniac Fendi x Versace collection, or even Gucci x Adidas just a season prior. The sartorial landscape has been positively inundated with luxurious partnerships, keeping us fashion fanatics extremely well-fed. That said, if 2022's collaborations thus far have been a decadent tasting menu, Balenciaga x Adidas is the sharp and incredibly alcoholic digestif, seeing us into a taxi in a blurry, though euphoric, buzz.
The Quiz Daddy Is Now Running a Vintage Shop in Los Angeles
A sandwich board outside the door of the Santa Monica shop reads, “Support a Dork-Owned Business.” A vibrant sign reading “QDC” with an outline of a suited man in equally psychedelic colors welcomes you into a store bursting at the seams with vintage gear. Circular racks of sports memorabilia and old band tees crowd the room, while ball caps pour out of cabinets. One section highlights old Seinfeld gear, while another is dedicated to decades-old MLB All-Star game merch. A hamster named Pippen (after Scottie) snoozes in a cage atop one of the shelves. Near the checkout counter is Buscemi, a small dog who shares their namesake’s bulging eyes. Manning the store is a familiar face: Scott Rogowsky, best known as the Quiz Daddy. He earned that nickname, of course, during his firecracker run as the host of HQ Trivia, the phone-based trivia game that made Rogowsky a star overnight. He turned his quiz hosting experience into a job hosting a baseball show, only for that to dry up when the pandemic wrecked the 2020 baseball season. Now, he’s selling “quality vintage gear,” his signage promises, out of his own shop.
10 Things Jin (진) of BTS (방탄소년단) Can't Live Without
There are a few things Jin (진) from BTS can't live without. From his limited edition Minions tennis bag and a Thom Browne x Samsung Z Flip phone to his very own Good Day pajamas, here are the k-pop star's ten essentials. Jin’s newest single, The Astronaut with Coldplay,...
This Frank Ocean Fit Was Ahead of Its Time
In January 2019, Frank Ocean was doing what most fashionable well-connected people do: attending shows at Paris Fashion Week. But one outfit, in particular, struck a chord with the internet's menswear obsessives. It was a vibrantly shaded puffer jacket worn with blue jeans and hiking boots, accessorized with a beanie and a massive leather bag. Nearly four years later, the look is still bouncing around online—and, notably, feels just as stylish today, a testament both to Ocean’s ability to stay ahead of the curve and to the way he’s quietly helped reshape large swathes of menswear according to his tastes.
The Weeknd's Patek Philippe Excels After Hours
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s funny to think about the origins of Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut now. In the ‘90s, Patek was searching for a watch that would cater to the appetites of a new set of collectors flush with cash from the dot-com boom. The brand had plenty of heady, high-complication pieces for the black-tie set…but not much on tap for the emerging rich who wore a uniform of T-shirts and jeans. Enter the Aquanaut: an even sportier and more casual cousin to Patek’s Nautilus.
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Has For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
After the Success of Dahmer, Netflix Is Turning Monster Into an Anthology Series
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project, the confoundingly titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has polarized audiences and critics, but proved a big enough hit that the streaming service announced they will be moving ahead with two more seasons. The upcoming seasons will focus on the lives and crimes of other serial killers, effectively turning Monster into its own anthology series similar to American Crime Story. And in the same announcement, Netflix also declared that they would make a second season to Ryan Murphy’s even more divisive series, The Watcher.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0