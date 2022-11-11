Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Sustainability Considerations for Transportation Leaders
Did you know carbon and greenhouse gas emissions have increased by over 16,300% over the last 170 years? That’s 4.4 times faster than the rate of U.S. inflation. Transportation makes up 27% of the world’s total emissions – the single largest contributor - prompting the SEC to signal Scope 3 emissions reporting as a requirement for all public companies by 2025. This means CEOs and CFOs of all publicly traded companies now have to ensure they have a strategy for capturing, reporting and (ideally) improving transportation emissions.
foodlogistics.com
Food Logistics’ Articles Named Finalists of 2022 Logistics Brief MVP Awards
For the third consecutive year, two of Food Logistics’ articles have been selected as finalists in the 2022 Logistics Brief MVP Awards in the Supply Chain and Other categories. Both articles, written by editor-in-chief Marina Mayer, appeared in print and online. Building the Supply Chain of Tomorrow details how...
iheart.com
Export exchange leads to big grain sales
The Export Exchange Conference recently hosted by the U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy, and the Renewable Fuels Association is already paying off. According to surveys of grain buyers who attended the event, they bought $225 million worth of grain and ethanol co-products. In addition to that total, another $128 million...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ready to go: 1133rd Transportation Company begins deployment to Europe
Final inspections are complete. Their gear is packed. The Army National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company is shipping out. Soldiers weighed and packed their gear Thursday and received final pieces of advice from commanding officers. Members of the community were there as well to give them handmade keychains as reminders of home.
Comments / 0