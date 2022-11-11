Did you know carbon and greenhouse gas emissions have increased by over 16,300% over the last 170 years? That’s 4.4 times faster than the rate of U.S. inflation. Transportation makes up 27% of the world’s total emissions – the single largest contributor - prompting the SEC to signal Scope 3 emissions reporting as a requirement for all public companies by 2025. This means CEOs and CFOs of all publicly traded companies now have to ensure they have a strategy for capturing, reporting and (ideally) improving transportation emissions.

