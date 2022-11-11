ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Young Black and Latino voters seen as key in turning back midterm ‘red wave’

By Ariana Figueroa
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
UW-Madison students registering to vote | Photo by Baylor Spears

UW-Madison students registering to vote | Photo by Baylor Spears

WASHINGTON — Young Black and Latino voters were critical in holding off the Republican “red wave” in several battleground states for U.S. Senate seats and in tight U.S. House races in the midterm elections, according to analyses by researchers and grassroot organizations.

Young, diverse voters between the ages of 18 and 29 had the second-highest youth voter turnout in almost three decades, with youth voter turnout at 31% in the nine battleground states of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to estimates by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, an institute at Tufts University.

Control of the Senate is not yet decided but is down to three races — Nevada, Arizona and a runoff election in Georgia — and control of the House is still unknown . Earlier predictions and polling had forecast a Republican “red wave” leading to a takeover of Congress at least in the House.

The center, which studies young voters, also found in analyses of exit polling data that 89% of Black youth and 68% of Latino youth voted for a Democratic U.S. House candidate.

Young voters particularly played a key role in the Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia races, the center found.

In the Wisconsin governor election, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers won his reelection by a slim margin, 51% to 48%. About 70% of young voters backed Evers compared to 30% for his Republican challenger Tim Michels, the center found in analyzing exit poll data.

Gen Z

Adding to the influence of the youth vote, this is also the first election cycle that members of Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, are eligible to run for Congress. Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost, (D-Fla.), won his race this week, at 25 becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress and also the first Afro Cuban member.

Compared to earlier generations, Gen Z is the most diverse, with more than half people of colo r. In addition, 1 in 5 members of Gen Z identify as LGBTQ, according to a Gallup survey.

President Joe Biden also acknowledged youth voter turnout during a midterm election briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon, and thanked those voters for helping Democrats hold onto competitive House seats and flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, electing Democrat John Fetterman.

Organizations like NextGen have worked to register more than 1.4 million young voters and helped get 2.6 million young voters to the polls in 2020 — the largest youth voter turnout in an election cycle.

In the Georgia U.S. Senate race, which is heading to a runoff election next month, young voters backed U.S. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock by 63% to 36% compared to his GOP opponent, Herschel Walker, according to estimates from exit polling from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Latino voting power

Héctor Sánchez Barba, the executive director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota, an organization that works to build Latino voting power, said during a briefing with reporters that the Latino voting bloc is a young population, with 30% of Latino voters ranging in ages from 18 to 29, which is “10 years younger than the national average.” He added that 30% of Latinos are under the age of 18.

“So when we’re talking about the Latino vote, we’re not always talking about the transactional way that sometimes our vote is analyzed in swing states,” he said. “We as an organization are every day in the communities investing in the long-term democracy.”

Latinos are the second-largest voting bloc, said Yvonne Gutierrez, managing director of Latino Victory, which works to help progressive Latino candidates get elected to office and increase Latino voter participation.

Gutierrez said early on, Latino Victory worked on the ground in key states like Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas to endorse Democratic candidates, along with states like Oregon that have emerging Latino populations.

“Latino voters are delivering for Democrats and a formidable pillar of the Democratic coalition, and we need the investment, ongoing continued investment that happens year to year, not a helicopter in at the point of the election cycle,” she said.

Support in congressional races

Voto Latino, an organization that works to register Latinos to vote , found that in election eve polling in Arizona, Latinos backed Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly over GOP challenger Blake Masters. As of 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Kelly has a lead over Masters, with 51% of the vote with 70% of votes reported.

In Nevada, Latinos in polling supported Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto over her GOP challenger Adam Laxalt, according to Voto Latino. Final results of that race will not be known until sometime next week, but as of 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday, Cortez Masto was trailing Laxalt with 47.6% of the vote compared to his 49.5%, with 83% of votes reported.

In Pennsylvania, where Democrats flipped a GOP U.S. Senate seat, Latinos supported Fetterman in polling by a large margin, Voto Latino said.

Latinos also were thought to have contributed to important wins in U.S. House races such as in Colorado, where Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician and state representative, beat her GOP challenger Barbara Kirkmeyer, a state senator, in Colorado’s newly drawn 8th Congressional District. The district is split evenly between the parties in voter affiliation, and has the highest percentage of Latinos among congressional districts in the state.

Caraveo will become the first Latina to represent Colorado in Congress.

“Latino voters are also instrumental in our efforts to increase Latino representation,” Gutierrez said. “As anti-immigrant and anti-Latino policies and rhetoric grow in the Republican Party, we need more Latino voices at all government levels to ensure our community’s voice is heard.”

Beatriz Lopez, the chief political and communications officer at the Immigration Hub, said in a statement that Democrats should look at the success of Fetterman’s campaign in courting Latino voters.

She said he ran a pro-immigration campaign and his wife, Gisele, who is a “ former Dreamer and champion for hard-working immigrants in her state — is a recipe for Democrats on how to talk the talk, counter the attacks, and win big.”

Dreamers is a term used to describe young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. Those who are enrolled — about 800,000 — in DACA are shielded from deportation. Immigration advocates and DACA recipients have lobbied Congress to create a permanent pathway to citizenship for them, especially as a federal judge considers a case that could outlaw the program.

Siding with Democrats

Clarissa Martinez De Castro, the vice president of UnidosUS Latino Vote Initiative, said that in the midterm elections, Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats in every state except for Florida, where Latinos voted to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who is Cuban American, and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to an exit poll by CNN , DeSantis won about 58% of the Latino vote, compared to his Democratic challenger, and former Florida Gov. Charlie Christ, who got 40% of the Latino vote.

Republicans have invested in the Sunshine State for decades, working to court the Latino vote in Florida, primarily by painting Democrats as communists, playing on the fears of regime and dictators that many Latinos in the state previously fled from, said Kenny Sandoval, the vice president of campaigns and partnerships at Voto Latino.

Sandoval expressed frustration that despite Latinos continuing to vote for Democrats, engagement in the community is often an afterthought.

“Latino voters and especially young Latino voters are among the most essential communities, and the Democratic coalition will be the fastest growing, yet what we saw was Latino voters, and the campaigns who engage them, remained an afterthought for Democratic fundraisers throughout the election cycle because they bought into the false and unsupported argument that Republicans have made serious inroads in the Latino community,” he said.

Martinez De Castro said that Hispanic voters are generally issue-based voters.

“A s voters, Hispanics generally reject extremes and taking away rights from people, as illustrated by these voters’ views on abortion, for example, where 76% have stated that regardless of their personal belief, they do not believe abortion should be illegal or that that decision should be taken out away from everybody else,” she said.

Yanira Merino, the national president of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, said many Latinas went to the polls in the “wake of the attack on reproductive rights,” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion access this summer.

LCLAA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan Latino organization affiliated with the AFL-CIO labor organization and the Change to Win labor federation.

“It’s imperative to note the Latino vote must not be taken lightly and that investment into engagement of this group is a must, and it cannot be an afterthought,” she said.

The post Young Black and Latino voters seen as key in turning back midterm ‘red wave’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Wisconsin Examiner

Taking the temperature of Milwaukee voters

“I think what’s at the top of people’s minds are things like housing and good jobs,” Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC) in Milwaukee told Wisconsin Examiner. BLOC operates largely on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, where 65 volunteers have been knocking on doors five to six days a week. […] The post Taking the temperature of Milwaukee voters appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican voters looking for a fight are turning to Ron Johnson again

Sen. Ron Johnson is commonly referred to as one of the country’s most unpopular U.S. senators. His approval rating, according to a recent Marquette Law School poll, is at 41% — up four points since June — and yet, Wisconsin is on the verge of sending him back to Washington for a third term.  The […] The post Republican voters looking for a fight are turning to Ron Johnson again appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Evers wins re-election as voters split their tickets in other state races

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday night, defeating Republican Tim Michels, executive of a family- owned construction company in an election night that showed Wisconsin to be politically split right down the middle.  Michels conceded the race at about 20 minutes after midnight Wednesday, as Evers’s lead grew with more than 97% […] The post Evers wins re-election as voters split their tickets in other state races appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Examining the power of Latino voters

The power Latino voters could demonstrate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections was the  topic of a panel discussion at a Milwaukee Press Club on Wednesday. But the subject is a complex. Increasing economic prosperity, immigration reform and access to education are issues that  continue to motivate Latino communities in Milwaukee. Yet there’s also what […] The post Examining the power of Latino voters appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

New Marquette Poll shows races for Senate, governor are toss-ups

One week out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the latest Marquette University Law School poll shows both the Wisconsin Senate race and the race for governor are extremely tight. Among likely voters in the Senate election, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has 50% support compared with 48% support for Barnes. “That’s obviously inside the […] The post New Marquette Poll shows races for Senate, governor are toss-ups appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies young people ahead of Election Day in Madison

UW-Madison students with their phone cameras trained on stage waited in anticipation to catch the moment Senator Bernie Sanders emerged at the Orpheum Theater on Friday night.  The Vermont senator and unsuccessful presidential candidate visited Madison in a last-ditch attempt to get out the vote for Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is challenging […] The post Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies young people ahead of Election Day in Madison appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away.  High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — […] The post Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Former President Barack Obama featured at Milwaukee early voting rally

If energy has been building in recent weeks ahead of the November election, it reached a peak in Milwaukee over the weekend. Hundreds of Wisconsinites gathered at Milwaukee’s North Division High School on Saturday to see former President Barack Obama, who appeared on stage alongside Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, two candidates […] The post Former President Barack Obama featured at Milwaukee early voting rally appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Tensions are high’ but election experts say voting is secure

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, experts and officials see tensions rising in Wisconsin and across the country.  Armed poll watchers have been guarding Arizona absentee drop-off sites. Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who won’t say if he’ll accept the results of the election, has promised that if he’s given control of the state’s election […] The post ‘Tensions are high’ but election experts say voting is secure appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden says midterm elections turned out to be ‘a good day’ for democracy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that even though midterm election results have yet to determine which party will control Congress, Democrats had a strong night defending their majority in both chambers. Control of both the U.S. Senate and House remained unclear Wednesday as more than 50 House seats have not been called and […] The post Biden says midterm elections turned out to be ‘a good day’ for democracy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts

WASHINGTON —  Control of the U.S. Senate remained unclear early Wednesday as races in a handful of swing states in the midterm elections were still too close to call, and it appeared it might be days — or even weeks — before a final result was known. But Democrats flipped the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, which Republicans […] The post U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
COLORADO STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Race for state treasurer’s job shows contrasting views of the office

Four years after a high-profile campaign that saved the Wisconsin state treasurer’s office from being wiped out of the state constitution, the office has once again dipped below the state’s political radar. The current state treasurer, Democrat Sarah Godlewski, rewrote the nearly invisible and all but powerless job into a very public platform to champion […] The post Race for state treasurer’s job shows contrasting views of the office appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming—secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation about drop […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Wisconsin Examiner

Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms

WASHINGTON —  The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004.  While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
NEVADA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, […] The post Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
COLORADO STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

