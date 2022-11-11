Read full article on original website
Blink Parametric Joins India InsurTech Association
Blink Parametric has joined the India InsurTech Association (IIA) as its latest member as the company explores further market development opportunities across APAC. Blink Parametric is an award-winning InsurTech that transforms its clients’ traditional insurance offerings into superior service experiences with simple, intuitive and real-time parametric products. It specialises in high frequency, low severity claims across the travel sector, providing flight disruption and lost luggage solutions as well as developing climate, weather, energy and business interruption products supported through its automated platform.
Fireblocks’ Ran Goldshtein on Why the World is Not Ready for CBDC
At Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Ran Goldshtein, the VP of Payments at the digital asset management company, Fireblocks, to discuss the company’s new payments engine – which globally transfers digital assets – and the importance of staying on top of the latest legislation in the world.
UK LendTech Leader DivideBuy Partners with Acquired.com to Revolutionise Checkout Process
DivideBuy, the leading UK Point of Sale (POS) finance pioneer, has today announced a partnership with Acquired.com, a UK payments specialist and payment initiation service provider, through which DivideBuy’s merchants will be able to leverage smart automated tools designed to eliminate the rate of failed transactions, boost approval rates and offer vastly smoother payment experiences for customers.
Private Capital Boosts Productivity With Automation Of Complex Accounting Processes
Private capital’s net asset value has grown more than sevenfold since the early 2000s—twice as fast as public equities—according to McKinsey’s Global Private Markets Review. Because of this, private capital firms need to increase productivity, efficiency and product delivery—but the demands of the market are outpacing their ability to respond using legacy infrastructure.
SumUp on track to become the largest Point of Sale solution provider in Europe – launches POS Lite
Global financial technology company SumUp has today unveiled a new suite of POS solutions – with the launch of POS Lite in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Spain, alongside the new and improved Point of Sale system POS Pro. With POS Lite the company is creating an entry-level Point of Sale product that will serve the smallest businesses. With the improved POS Pro, SumUp is expanding the product suite for businesses of all sizes, whatever their needs, building on the success of the POS solution. By merchant count, SumUp is already on course to become the leading POS solution in Europe by the end of the year, and these new products will accelerate that pace.
Payments Fintech Banked Secures US$15million to expand global Pay By Bank Network
Banked Ltd (“Banked”), the London-based fintech company building a next-gen global payment network, today announced that it has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round, led by global software investor Insight Partners. The investment round was supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures, recognizing Banked’s traction and distinct approach to building a Pay by Bank global network. Newly announced commercial partner and global payments firm Rapyd also participated in the round.
EXCLUSIVE: “Reaching that API place: Opening up the Saudi market” – Grant Niven and Milon Veasey, Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
As Saudi Arabia starts its open banking journey, Grant Niven and Milon Veasey from Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) reflect on what’s shaped the Kingdom’s approach and reveal the bank’s own pioneering BaaS strategy. Open banking is ramping up across the world’s markets, with different countries adopting different...
The Fintech Show: The Data in a Payment – What insights can be gained from new data accessibility?
In today’s episode of The Fintech Show we look at how compliance officers have been tasked with the hardest jobs of all in a bank, sifting through payments data. We are seeing Money laundering fines, scams, chargebacks and when payments travel Real Time, is this even possible?. Payments technology...
Xoxoday Raises the Bar with Global Experiential Rewards Rollout
Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, incentives, benefits, loyalty and payouts infrastructure for businesses, has launched an additional catalog of 5,000+ experiential rewards across the USA, Europe, India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This unleashes a new dimension for businesses to delight their customers, employees, & partners with personalized, unforgettable and shareable experiences globally.
AutoRek’s Hugh Burden on the Value of Data in the Payments Industry
Hugh Burden, Head of Sales at AutoRek, discusses PCI data and the pace of the payment industry. With the backdrop of economic uncertainty, businesses in paytech seemed to have triumphed in the last couple of years. For Burden, this innovation has only opened up a pool of valuable data necessary in simplifying the reconciliation process.
Unipet’s Tyron Monsegue on Why Businesses Need to Be Careful with Whom They Partner
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Tryon Monsegue, the Chief Financial Officer at the energy company, Unipet, to discuss financial education and modern methods of financing. For Monsegue, Unipet’s fintech journey is more of a marathon than a sprint with the right partnerships being the ones that provide knowledge...
Closing the ESG Data Gap with Element 22’s ESG i Platform
Companies worldwide are adapting to a more sustainable future as the business playing field changes. Consumers and communities are more concerned with sustainable solutions, embracing more ecologically balanced lifestyles, questioning companies’ environmental credentials, and aligning their spending decisions with these convictions. One of the ways companies are adapting to these needs is by adopting ESG criteria.
Sainsbury’s appoints Checkout.com as payments innovation partner to modernise its digital payments infrastructure
Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, today announces that it has been appointed by iconic British retailer, Sainsbury’s, to simplify and modernise payment infrastructure across its business. The new till-free technology is the first stage in a long-term innovation partnership, aimed at creating more digital payment solutions for Sainsbury’s...
Paysafe and Microsoft Expand Collaboration
Leading specialised payments platform Paysafe has further strengthened its relationship with Microsoft, launching paysafecard as a new alternative payment option on Microsoft.com and Xbox.com in the United States and eight additional European countries. The ongoing collaboration between the two companies now spans 31 countries. This latest development means that millions...
Nomi Health Launches Transformative Fintech Platform to Make Real-time Healthcare Payments a Reality
Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company making it easy to access high-quality, affordable care across the US, today announced the launch of its Connect fintech platform to power real-time healthcare payments. The platform, which allows healthcare to function at the same speed as fintech, directly connects providers, patients and buyers of care services to power provider payments in real time, while also allowing for claims adjudication and billing workflows, all in a single, paperless and frictionless system – a category first.
ClearBank’s John Salter on What Embedded Finance Does for Banks
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with John Salter, the CCO at infrastructure bank, ClearBank, to talk about embedded finance and how it has changed the role of banks. For Salter, no matter comprehensive a digital wallet is, a solid bank account will always be more efficient as it provides brands and banks with a reliable payment touchpoint – it also creates a base for more digital features to be added on to create a full suite service for customers.
KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Privy, a leading digital trust provider in Indonesia, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (“TMI”), and new investors including Singtel Innov8. The investment will help Privy strengthen its leading position as a digital signature and digital identity provider in Indonesia, support the development of new consumer and enterprise products to enable Indonesians and businesses to access a wider range of services securely and accelerate broader digital transformation.
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions
FF Salon at Sibos: Liam Jeffs – Icon Solutions
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Liam Jeffs, the Global Sales Director at Icon Solutions, to discuss the impact that new fintechs have had on the payments space and why incumbents need to prioritise new technologies to innovate. Looking at the work JPMorgan...
Paul Sheets Joins Glia as Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Services
Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has appointed veteran Qualtrics executive and Danaher alum Paul Sheets as the Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Services. In this role, he will scale Glia’s customer success and professional services programs to support the company’s continued growth.
