Global financial technology company SumUp has today unveiled a new suite of POS solutions – with the launch of POS Lite in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Spain, alongside the new and improved Point of Sale system POS Pro. With POS Lite the company is creating an entry-level Point of Sale product that will serve the smallest businesses. With the improved POS Pro, SumUp is expanding the product suite for businesses of all sizes, whatever their needs, building on the success of the POS solution. By merchant count, SumUp is already on course to become the leading POS solution in Europe by the end of the year, and these new products will accelerate that pace.

7 HOURS AGO