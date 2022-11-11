We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.

