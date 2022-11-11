Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
ffnews.com
ClearBank’s John Salter on What Embedded Finance Does for Banks
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with John Salter, the CCO at infrastructure bank, ClearBank, to talk about embedded finance and how it has changed the role of banks. For Salter, no matter comprehensive a digital wallet is, a solid bank account will always be more efficient as it provides brands and banks with a reliable payment touchpoint – it also creates a base for more digital features to be added on to create a full suite service for customers.
ffnews.com
Liquidnet Elevates Equities Trading Application With Integrated Analytics
Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics into its equities trading application. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations....
ffnews.com
Integrated Finance Launches ‘Fintech Foundation’ With Top Industry Brands
The ‘Fintech Foundation’ will offer emerging Fintech businesses the support they need to take the next step in their growth journey. Working alongside its partners, Integrated Finance will provide businesses who are accepted to the programme with the guidance required to take a solution from ideation to launch, as well as offering access to best-in-class providers, and the technologies needed to build a truly scalable business. The programme is designed to ensure more innovative Fintech businesses get to market and improve the provision of financial services globally.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Can innovation solve the fintech talent crisis?” – Dexter Cousins, Tier One People in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Success creates its own problems. Dexter Cousins of Tier One People offers solutions to one of the most pressing. Ask any business leader about their top three challenges right now and talent is likely to feature among them. Record low unemployment, the great resignation, remote workers, soaring salaries and a global skills shortage have created the most complex talent crisis in the modern era.
ffnews.com
Unipet’s Tyron Monsegue on Why Businesses Need to Be Careful with Whom They Partner
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Tryon Monsegue, the Chief Financial Officer at the energy company, Unipet, to discuss financial education and modern methods of financing. For Monsegue, Unipet’s fintech journey is more of a marathon than a sprint with the right partnerships being the ones that provide knowledge...
ffnews.com
Tink’s Tasha Chouhan on Why Traditional Lending Models Don’t Work
At Sibos 2022, we talk to Tasha Chouhan, the UK & IE Banking Sales Director of the open banking platform, Tink, about the future of lending models and how fintechs play an invaluable role in that. According to Tink’s recent report, BNPL has overtaken traditional forms of debt. For...
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services Names Sharyn Wilson as Chief People Officer
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a leading global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Sharyn Wilson as Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Sharyn is responsible for leading GPS’s global HR organisation, including Talent Strategy, Recruitment, Culture, Learning and Development, Compensation and Benefits. Sharyn joins GPS’ executive management team and is based in London.
ffnews.com
Closing the ESG Data Gap with Element 22’s ESG i Platform
Companies worldwide are adapting to a more sustainable future as the business playing field changes. Consumers and communities are more concerned with sustainable solutions, embracing more ecologically balanced lifestyles, questioning companies’ environmental credentials, and aligning their spending decisions with these convictions. One of the ways companies are adapting to these needs is by adopting ESG criteria.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Show: The Data in a Payment – What insights can be gained from new data accessibility?
In today’s episode of The Fintech Show we look at how compliance officers have been tasked with the hardest jobs of all in a bank, sifting through payments data. We are seeing Money laundering fines, scams, chargebacks and when payments travel Real Time, is this even possible?. Payments technology...
ffnews.com
Freetrade appoints CTO
Freetrade, the company on a mission to get everyone investing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shahid Naveed as CTO. Shahid has nearly twenty years of experience gained from roles in some of the world’s fastest growing businesses. He joins Freetrade from Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG), operator of...
ffnews.com
AutoRek’s Hugh Burden on the Value of Data in the Payments Industry
Hugh Burden, Head of Sales at AutoRek, discusses PCI data and the pace of the payment industry. With the backdrop of economic uncertainty, businesses in paytech seemed to have triumphed in the last couple of years. For Burden, this innovation has only opened up a pool of valuable data necessary in simplifying the reconciliation process.
ffnews.com
UK LendTech Leader DivideBuy Partners with Acquired.com to Revolutionise Checkout Process
DivideBuy, the leading UK Point of Sale (POS) finance pioneer, has today announced a partnership with Acquired.com, a UK payments specialist and payment initiation service provider, through which DivideBuy’s merchants will be able to leverage smart automated tools designed to eliminate the rate of failed transactions, boost approval rates and offer vastly smoother payment experiences for customers.
ffnews.com
Xoxoday Raises the Bar with Global Experiential Rewards Rollout
Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, incentives, benefits, loyalty and payouts infrastructure for businesses, has launched an additional catalog of 5,000+ experiential rewards across the USA, Europe, India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This unleashes a new dimension for businesses to delight their customers, employees, & partners with personalized, unforgettable and shareable experiences globally.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Open Road” – Dharmesh Mistry, AskHomey and Maria Harris, HBSG Technology Working Group in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Dharmesh Mistry, CEO of AskHomey, an app that stores and organises all a home’s key information, and Maria Harris, Chair of the UK’s HBSG Technology Working Group, which is creating a data standard to be used in home buying, look at how open banking has paved the way for something much more exciting.
ffnews.com
Twenty7Tec to Roll Out APPLY Integration With Kensington Mortgages
Mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec has added the specialist Lender, Kensington Mortgages to its APPLY module, enabling mortgage intermediaries to submit Decisions in Principle to Kensington from APPLY , without the need to rekey data. APPLY streamlines the application submission process by acting as the single point of transmission for all...
ffnews.com
Blink Parametric Joins India InsurTech Association
Blink Parametric has joined the India InsurTech Association (IIA) as its latest member as the company explores further market development opportunities across APAC. Blink Parametric is an award-winning InsurTech that transforms its clients’ traditional insurance offerings into superior service experiences with simple, intuitive and real-time parametric products. It specialises in high frequency, low severity claims across the travel sector, providing flight disruption and lost luggage solutions as well as developing climate, weather, energy and business interruption products supported through its automated platform.
ffnews.com
TrueNorth Partners with Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives. TrueNorth offers proven architectural frameworks...
ffnews.com
Securrency’s New Patent for Ground-breaking Compliance Aware Token Framework a Critical Step in Evolution to Global, Liquid, Digital Assets Marketplace
Securrency, a leading developer of institutional grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, today announced that it has received a United States patent for its Compliance Aware Token® Framework (CATF). This framework is a critical step in Securrency’s four-phase vision that includes:. • Tokenizing financial assets at scale. •...
ffnews.com
InsurTech Send announces £9m Series A funding raise to expand in UK and US
Leading UK InsurTech Send Technology Solutions Ltd (Send) has today announced it has closed a Series A funding investment of £9m. The round was led by Venture Capital firm Breega with participation from Mercia and will enable Send to accelerate growth both in the UK and US. Send’s core...
Comments / 0