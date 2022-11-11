Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellemming.com
31 Best Things to Do in Palm Springs (in 2022)
The sheer number of things to do in Palm Springs makes it one of the most popular travel destinations in Southern California. Only 100 miles east of Los Angeles, Palm Springs an ideal warm-weather place to escape to. Known as a resort city, Palm Springs allows visitors to experience the...
SFGate
All Hail: Caesars Palace-Inspired Stunner Hits Palm Springs Market for $11.8M
You know what they say: What happens in Vegas eventually finds its way to Palm Springs, CA. Err, close enough, right?. Listed for $11.8 million, this elaborate estate pays homage to Sin City's old-school luxury—specifically the famed Caesars Palace hotel and casino. The owners leaned into the 8,000-square-foot property's...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley artist wins ‘Best Sculpture’ at La Quinta Arts Celebration
Yucca Valley-based artist David Falossi won best sculpture at the La Quinta Arts Celebration. Falossi, who has been working from his studio in the high desert since the 80’s, primarily works with stone, glass, and natural materials. His prize-winning piece in the annual La Quinta art event, uses blue glass and pink hued stone to evoke the ruins of an ancient civilization.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Living Now: Festival of Wheels, Bullies and Music
A new festival is coming to the Indio Fairgrounds December 10, 2022. In this Desert Living see who, where and what you can expect at the event.
cohaitungchi.com
Palm Springs Tram Hike to San Jacinto Peak
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Hike to Mt San Jacinto is a great way to bag Southern California’s second-highest peak without putting in a considerable effort. It’s still a challenging 11-mile hike, but it’s nothing like climbing Mt San Jacinto from Palm Springs or Idyllwild; taking the Palm Springs tram cuts about 6,000 feet of climbing off the hike. The summit of Mt San Jacinto is one of my favorites because it straddles the line between Coastal California and the Sonoran Desert, allowing you to see the transition between the two ecosystems, and on a clear day, from Catalina Island to Mt Charleston, just outside of Las Vegas. It’s a fun and insanely beautiful hike.
Palm Springs approves 20% neighborhood cap for short-term vacation rentals
The Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved a new short-term vacation rental rules package. The new package states that the city will now have a cap of 20% of homes in residential neighborhoods. This will go into effect for all STR permits received from the city after October 17. Existing permits and the 300 applications that The post Palm Springs approves 20% neighborhood cap for short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
theregistrysocal.com
53,275 SQFT Industrial Development in Perris Secures $25MM Construction Loan
Perris, CA – Buchanan Mortgage Holdings, LLC (BMH), an affiliate of Buchanan Street Partners, L.P., provided a non-recourse, 81% LTC, $25 million construction loan for the development of a 53,275-square-foot, class A truck terminal situated on 10.5 acres in Perris, California. Upon completion, the property will feature 26’ clear heights, 99 dock-high doors, 161 trailer parking stalls, and 5,000 square feet of office buildout.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Avelo Airlines Redmond-to-Palm Springs route takes off
The inaugural Avelo Airlines flight from Redmond to Palm Springs took off Friday. The nonstop flight happens only on Mondays and Fridays for as low as $39 each way. Launched in 2021, Avelo has seen success with their Redmond-Burbank route. The airline says it looks to add more destinations in...
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs
Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Second Saturday Local Latin festival
Second Saturdays Center Stage is a FREE community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio off Smurr Street and Indio Blvd. Families enjoyed kid-friendly activities and games. Local food vendors like Birria & Taqueria came with their food trucks to serve the community as the free concert continued. Locals had the opportunity to support some The post Second Saturday Local Latin festival appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Entrepreneurial ‘Spirit’ candidate rivets competition in Beaumont
Joe Frainee has worked for Risco Inc. since he was 18, fresh out of high school with no real sense of direction. His late father, also named Joseph, ran the company when it was in Highland, and insisted that the younger Joe help him with the company until he could figure out what he wanted to do in life.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
z1077fm.com
‘Death Cafe’ coming to Joshua Tree this Sunday 11/13
A Death Cafe is when people of all walks of life gather together to discuss death.Those who come to the Death Cafe will discuss in an unscripted manner death, dying, and the experiences that surround these usually taboo topics. Different from group therapy, this event is for people to share, ask questions, and inform each other about topics surround mortality and its end.
thepalmspringspost.com
Multiple businesses hit with power outage downtown Sunday morning; some remained in the dark all day
Business owners in a core part of Downtown Palm Springs came to work Sunday morning to find the lights out. For many, that was still the case Sunday evening. Driving the news: Little is known about the cause of the outage. A spokesperson for Southern California Edison (SCE) could only say that an equipment failure occurred along South Palm Canyon Drive around 3:30 a.m.
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
HVAC company owner offers extra work van to family who had theirs stolen during OC chase
The owner of a Southern California HVAC company is going the extra mile to help an innocent family whose work truck was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase on Wednesday.
Comments / 0