High school girls' tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Portola, 11:15 a.m. Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Garces, 11:15 a.m. San Diego Del Norte vs. Peninsula, 12:45 p.m. Mater Dei vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m. NOTES: Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 and 3:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
