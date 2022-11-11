Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Suspect in custody in shooting that left 3 Virginia football players dead, 2 others injured
A former University of Virginia football player was apprehended Monday in connection with a fatal shooting on campus Sunday night that left three dead and two others wounded, university officials said. Christopher Darnell Jones was identified early Monday morning as the suspect in the shooting, which occurred around 10:30 p.m....
AOL Corp
High school girls' tennis: Southern California Regional pairings
San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Portola, 11:15 a.m. Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Garces, 11:15 a.m. San Diego Del Norte vs. Peninsula, 12:45 p.m. Mater Dei vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m. NOTES: Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 and 3:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
AOL Corp
California child dies from combination of flu, RSV in first fatal pediatric case this season
The state Department of Public Health reported Monday that the flu and RSV claimed the life of a California child under age 5 for the first time in the 2022-23 season. To protect the privacy of the family, state officials said they would not be releasing any further information on the child.
Comments / 0