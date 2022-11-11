BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO