Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Hudson Reporter
Bayonne honors Korean War veteran and retired police lieutenant
The City of Bayonne recently welcomed Korean War veteran and retired Bayonne Police Lieutenant Owen Ballweg back to City Hall for a photo with his family by his military portrait. Ballweg is being honored by the County of Hudson this month as a Veteran of the Year, along with veterans...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly
The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
Disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran homeless on Veterans Day following eviction
A disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran is officially homeless on Veterans Day after being evicted.
Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era
Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
Senator-elect finds housing for disabled veteran who recently lost her home
A Bridgeport veteran who was recently evicted from her apartment will not be homeless, thanks to the emergency intervention of state and local officials who learned about her story on News 12.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says
A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
Huge crowd, celebrities fill Bayonne park for unveiling of Wepner statue
Nearly 400 people crowded into Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park on Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of a seven-foot tall stature of the city’s most famous citizen, boxer Chuck Wepner. A number of celebrities came out to join the tribute to Wepner, including boxing greats Larry Holmes, Iran...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
In Queens, faithful followers throw a birthday party for the 'Saint of Death'
Santa Muerte devotees and partakers in the faith celebrate the folk deity's birthday at the Club Cultural de Queens in Corona. Santa Muerte, the Mexican patron saint of death, is believed to champion the marginalized — and as the undocumented community grows in New York, so does her following. [ more › ]
Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route
The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
Rescuers search along N.J. river for hiker missing for 2 days
Police and firefighters in Bergen County continued searching Tuesday for a 41-year-old Mahwah man who went missing over the weekend during a hike along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, according to a missing persons flyer posted to social media.
Neighbor called cops on Black NJ girl, 9, while she was taking care of local trees
A New Jersey man called the police on a nine-year-old Black girl while she was outside spraying trees with a homemade solution to protect them from spotted lanternflies.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
N.J. jail failed to seek medical treatment for man who died in cell, lawsuit says
The mother of a 34-year-old New Jersey man found dead in his cell at the Morris County Correctional Facility has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the jail, claiming workers ignored the man’s serious medical conditions and should have taken him to a hospital. Damien Stefancik, a Passaic County...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Resident dies after fire at Warren County house
One person is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor said. The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Victory Avenue, township fire Chief Tom Nigro said. The fire was mostly contained to one room of the single-family home...
NJ cops get called on 9-year-old Black girl killing lanternflies, mom says
CALDWELL — The mother of a 9-year-old girl told the town's council that a neighbor called police on her daughter as she sprayed for spotted lanternflies while wearing a hoodie. During the meeting on Nov. 1, Monique Joseph said neighbor Gordon Lawshe called 911 about a "little Black woman"...
