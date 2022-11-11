ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne honors Korean War veteran and retired police lieutenant

The City of Bayonne recently welcomed Korean War veteran and retired Bayonne Police Lieutenant Owen Ballweg back to City Hall for a photo with his family by his military portrait. Ballweg is being honored by the County of Hudson this month as a Veteran of the Year, along with veterans...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly

The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era

Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says

A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route

The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rescuers search along N.J. river for hiker missing for 2 days

Police and firefighters in Bergen County continued searching Tuesday for a 41-year-old Mahwah man who went missing over the weekend during a hike along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, according to a missing persons flyer posted to social media.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Resident dies after fire at Warren County house

One person is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor said. The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Victory Avenue, township fire Chief Tom Nigro said. The fire was mostly contained to one room of the single-family home...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy