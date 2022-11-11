Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO