Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says
Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night.
At least One Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash On I-12 (St. Tammany Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 in St. Tammany Parish. The Friday morning crash happened between Highway 11 and Airport Road. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, at least one person was taken to the hospital by an AirMed helicopter.
fox8live.com
Slidell teen driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler, state police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old Slidell boy was killed late Friday (Nov. 11) when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler he was driving behind on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. Authorities identified the teen driver as Christian Tullis. They said Tullis...
Teen dies after crash on St. Tammany Parish interstate
The accident happened on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish.
WDSU
Parts of St. Tammany Parish under boil advisory due to replacement of fire hydrants
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Parts of St. Tammany Parish are under a boil-water advisory until further notice due to the replacement of three fire hydrants. According to officials, the Department of Utilities turned off service to the entire Ben Thomas Water System on Monday. As an abundance of...
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 10, 2022, that soon after 9:15 p.m. on November 9, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car
Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
KATU.com
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Help needed in locating missing 13-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl.
50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds
Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday. The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
theadvocate.com
Brother of high-ranking Louisiana state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into...
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
WAPT
Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services honors families during National Adoption Month
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services are honoring adoptive families for National Adoption Month. One family honored this year was the Easterling family. Shawandra and Rodney Easterling gave three boys forever homes after losing their own child. “I feel that it’s important because there are...
