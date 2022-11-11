ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Slidell teen driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler, state police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old Slidell boy was killed late Friday (Nov. 11) when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler he was driving behind on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. Authorities identified the teen driver as Christian Tullis. They said Tullis...
SLIDELL, LA
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 10, 2022, that soon after 9:15 p.m. on November 9, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car

Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
From the Files of The Farmer

Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR

