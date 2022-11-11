Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidates leave chamber control up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Donald Trump emerged from Tuesday's midterm elections with a tarnished reputation as a Republican kingmaker, after poor performances by some of his high-profile endorsements left the party struggling to gain control of the U.S. Senate.
Hear what conservative media and pundits think of Trump's possible presidential run
After the Republican Party's underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterm elections, conservative media personalities and pundits cast doubt that former President Donald Trump will be the GOP's best presidential candidate for 2024.
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
(The Hill) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday that he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Donald Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David Muir asked Pence. “David, I think that’s up […]
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race
Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Donald Trump can’t get no satisfaction | Mulshine
Back when he was on the way up, Donald Trump used to warm up the crowds at his rallies by blasting Rolling Stones recordings. A favorite was “Honky-Tonk Women” – a bit of an odd choice amid the scandals involving Stormy Daniels and others - but still an upbeat tune.
BALANCE OF POWER: Where do the uncalled House races stand as GOP nears majority?
Here is where the uncalled House races stand as Republicans inch closer to winning a narrow majority in Congress' lower body.
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
Here’s the really tough choice facing N.J.’s newest Republican congressman
Now that he’s finally going to Washington after years of trying, Republican Tom Kean Jr. faces a really tough choice that will determine what kind of a congressman will he will be. Kean can become a loyal Republican, following his GOP leaders and toeing the party line — a...
Cortez Masto says Democrats 'can't take any community for granted' after midterms performance
Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any community for granted moving forward.
‘Stomach-churning’: How Fetterman survived a stroke — and more — to beat Oz
Inside the risky bets, world-class trolling and bare-knuckled tactics that propelled the Democrat to victory.
Midterm elections – live: Republicans on cusp of taking House but support for Kevin McCarthy uncertain
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1