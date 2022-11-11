ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve had a heck of a life. I owe it all to West Point:’ Veterans tell students what it’s like to serve in the armed forces

By Paul Muschick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Veteran Lawrence Beach shows a book of pictures to student Adelia Ventura, center, after the talk with students. Veterans who live at Presbyterian Senior Living, Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem, met with the social studies students at Bethlehem Catholic High School Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

When people celebrate veterans, they typically think of the men and women who fought valiantly for our nation during the terrible wars.

Veterans Day is more than that, though.

It is a day to praise everyone who served in the American armed forces , in any role, during peacetime or war. All made sacrifices. Many left their families behind for years to serve critical peacekeeping roles around the globe, or to fill important support roles stateside.

Their jobs weren’t easy. And they weren’t out of danger even if America wasn’t at war.

Students at Bethlehem Catholic High School got a glimpse into those varied experiences recently. Nine service members who live at the nearby Kirkland Village senior community visited the school to share insights that students can’t glean from books and computers.

The service members were joined by the wives of two veterans, who shared military life from their perspective,

Most never saw combat. Their roles were important nonetheless, and I hope the students appreciated that.

Richard Fritz served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1971, the height of the Vietnam War.

He didn’t go overseas because he had a unique skill that was needed at home. Fritz could play a trumpet.

“I just got lucky,” Fritz told the students during the visit on Oct. 27, organized by Bethlehem Catholic social studies teacher Susan Stofanak, the daughter of a Korean War veteran .

His talent got him assigned to an Air Force band whose performances helped to ease tensions during a volatile time when many Americans did not support our troops.

“We were kind of out there where people could see, ‘Hey, there’s a band, they play music, they’re like us,’” Fritz said.

His skills also were needed to honor soldiers at their burials. He played taps more than 40 times at services for soldiers who had served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“You never get adjusted to it. You learn how to do it,” Fritz said. “My job was to get lost. You want to hear taps. You don’t want to see it. You want to hear the notes.”

Sergio Toigo served in a counterintelligence unit in Germany during the Cold War, what he described as “cloak-and-dagger work” on the border of East Germany.

He recalled how agents would slip into East Germany and Hungary and return with people. And how there was always the threat that East Germans would come for him and his colleagues.

“I never went out alone at night,” Toigo said. “You didn’t know who was out there. They would grab you and pull you across.”

There were other dangers, too.

“There were a lot of Germans who were Nazis who had gone back into civilian life,” Toigo told the students. “But they were dangerous, very dangerous. There were underground groups that were trying to start all over again. Our operation had to find these people.”

He didn’t live on a military base. He lived in town, wore civilian clothes and mingled with the locals, regularly dining out — with precautions.

“You never wore sneakers. Sneakers were not that popular in Europe. If you wore sneakers, they knew you were an American. That was a danger sign. You wore shoes that were like clodhoppers, the ugliest things you could think of. I had clothing I think that was issued by Goodwill,” Toigo said, drawing chuckles from the students and staff.

Lawrence Beach served in the Army during the Vietnam War , as an adviser to South Vietnamese troops that were the equivalent of our National Guard. After training, those soldiers were assigned to protect their home villages.

“Of course I had to speak Vietnamese,” Beach said. “This caused problems sometimes.”

Vietnamese is a tonal language, he explained. The same word can have multiple meanings, depending on the tone it is delivered in.

“If you put in the wrong tone, you could really insult somebody,” Beach said.

Dolores Quinn told students what it was like to be a military spouse. She lived with her husband, Tom, in Norfolk, Va., when he was in the Navy .

He served on a spy ship that patrolled for enemy vessels.

“The ship would be out for three months at a time, two months at a time,” said Quinn, who volunteers as the special events chairperson at Kirkland Village and who initiated the event at Bethlehem Catholic.

The wives left behind, including some with children, would help each other out as they waited.

“It was very helpful to have that support while your spouse is in danger,” Quinn said.

She recalled the first Thanksgiving there. She told her husband to invite anyone who didn’t have somewhere else to celebrate.

“I didn’t know he was going to invite everyone on the ship. We had one turkey, 20-pounder, eight dishes, and about 50 people. But that was the best Thanksgiving we ever had.”

Several veterans told the students how the military paved the way for their success later in life.

Pat Dyer went to Harvard Business School after he left the Army. He worked for several firms, including Air Products, where he became an executive vice president. He then moved to England to be CEO of British Oxygen Co ., the largest chemical company in that country.

He said he traveled the world and oversaw a firm with 40,000 employees.

“I’ve had a heck of a life. I owe it all to West Point. Very simple. That molded me,” he said.

Bob Bruns joined the Air Force after graduating from Lehigh University, where he was in the ROTC. Because of his math background, he was selected to learn computer programming and later programmed flight plans during the Cold War.

“I was in my glory,” Bruns said.

He said his skills were valued and he was asked to continue serving after his enlistment was up. He was offered a promotion to captain, but declined and got a job at IBM. He worked there for 40 years and was an executive overseeing software development.

“What the Air Force did for me was they gave me a whole new career,” Bruns said. “I was prime pickings for the computer industry.”

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com

