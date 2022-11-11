Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, celebrated the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising today. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was in attendance, alongside representatives from University Settlement, a nonprofit organization providing premier social services to the residents of the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood for more than 90 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005966/en/ Local officials and representatives from The NRP Group and University Settlement celebrate the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising, an affordable housing community located in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO