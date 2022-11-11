Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases

Read full article on original website
Broadview Heights voters overwhelmingly approve all seven charter amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- From now on, candidates for mayor must live in the city for at least four years before running for that office, voters decided last week. Previously, mayoral candidates had to live in the city for a minimum of two years. Voters here changed that by passing Issue 27, one of seven charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Brook Park tech committee envisions new city website
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park’s city website needs to be robust yet easy to navigate, so the citizen-led Technology and Innovation Committee recently presented to City Council its recommendation for making that happen. Thomas Dufour, who has served on the committee since council created it three years ago,...
Bay Village Schools plans Nov. 21 meeting to discuss strategic plan after levy passage
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – The Bay Village City School District is planning a special meeting for Nov. 21 to get public input on next steps following the passage of its 7.2-mill continuing operation levy Nov. 8. The levy will generate about $5.3 million a year for operating expenses. Final,...
Rocky River School District looks to future after levy passage
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River City School District is making plans for the future based on passage of its first new-money levy since 2017. According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the 4.9-mill continuing levy for current expenses and general permanent improvements was approved by 52.48 percent of the vote.
Anthony Capretta to assume Medina County Auditor position in March
MEDINA, Ohio – Following one of the more surprising local upsets of the Nov.8 election, Brunswick Ward 4 Councilman Anthony Capretta said he is eager to begin working with his staff at the Medina County Auditor’s Office. Capretta, a Republican, defeated seven-term Medina County Auditor, Democrat Mike Kovack,...
Brunswick school board to decide fate of proposed building project
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- The Brunswick City Schools district still has a couple more bites at the apple following the Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 3, a 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new Brunswick High School building and other capital improvements throughout the district. The bond issue was...
Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines
MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
Avon voters agree to keep up with road maintenance
AVON, Ohio -- In the current economy, people are cutting back on many things. But Avon residents aren’t cutting back on the funding for road maintenance and repairs. The city’s 1.9-mill, five-year levy renewal passed overwhelmingly Nov. 8 with 93 percent of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
The NRP Group, University Settlement, Mayor Bibb Commemorate Grand Opening of 5115 at The Rising
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, celebrated the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising today. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was in attendance, alongside representatives from University Settlement, a nonprofit organization providing premier social services to the residents of the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood for more than 90 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005966/en/ Local officials and representatives from The NRP Group and University Settlement celebrate the grand opening of 5115 at The Rising, an affordable housing community located in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland (Photo: Business Wire)
cleveland19.com
RTA Power & Way Job Fair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Power & Way job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17. Written test for electrical positions is available between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rail Complex...
Shaker schools want to support students, not divide communities. That’s why state education board should reject anti-LGBTQ+ resolution: Emmitt Jolly
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As members of the Shaker Heights Board of Education, we work with resolve to make sure our schools are safe, welcoming places for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of the color of their skin or their gender identity. We will not place any of our...
Restaurateur uncertain when Wine Room project will move forward after voters approve rezoning
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights isn’t sure when he will unveil plans for Wine Room, a fine-dining restaurant and party center proposed for the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. Pat Potopsky told cleveland.com that he plans to meet...
Middleburg OKs plan for new Panera/Citizens Bank building on Bagley Rd.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – An outlot in front of a planned Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center at Engle and Bagley roads will become the location for a new multi-tenant building slated to house a Panera Bread bakery-café and a Citizens Bank. Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approved...
wksu.org
Fresh off reelection, State Rep. Gail Pavliga looks ahead to lame duck and next legislature
The Ohio legislature will be back this week for the beginning of the lame duck session. For newly reelected State Rep. Gail Pavliga the next few weeks will be very busy. "I've got some bills that I'm looking forward to being in the House and Senate," Pavliga said. Pavliga, who...
Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic healthcare providers could cost $50
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sending an electronic message to a Cleveland Clinic physician could cost as much as $50 per message, due to a change in procedures announced Monday. The Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require 5 minutes or more of the healthcare provider’s time to answer. The hospital system announced the change in an email sent to patients Monday.
oberlinreview.org
Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results
This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
