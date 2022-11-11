ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

International Insider: The World’s Watching Qatar; Quiet Market At AFM; Greece Is The Word; Zuckerberg’s “Last Resort”; M&A Spree

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fomAO_0j7DM7b700

Good afternoon, Insiders. Jesse Whittock back again this week, taking you through the week’s top headlines, with reports from LA, Greece and the Qatar World Cup . Here we go.

The World’s Watching Qatar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149guW_0j7DM7b700
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

World Cup worries: The world’s largest sports tournament, the FIFA World Cup, starts on November 20 and there is no shortage of controversy. Host country Qatar has a poor human rights record, something that is in the spotlight now more than ever. Max and I have spent the past few weeks investigating how broadcasters, sponsors and pundits will the event given Qatar’s disappointing record on LGBTQ+ and women’s rights and the shocking treatment of migrant workers. Who is boycotting, who is speaking out and what campaigns are running? Obviously, TV companies have to run their coverage – the tournament itself will supplant the regular European soccer seasons during November and December — but to what extent should they call out wrongdoing? The World Cup is expected to be the one of the most watched sports event of all time, so it’s a moral maze for us all. For the bigger picture, read on.

AFM — All Quiet On The Western Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ToNF_0j7DM7b700

Back but no big bang: In contrast to the hustle and bustle of Cannes back in May, the first in-person American Film Market in three years last week was a sedate affair, Andreas reported this week. Notable projects launched, including Guy Ritchie’s WWII pic The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare , and A24 impressed with a slate including Zac Efron wrestling pic Iron Claw and Kristen Stewart crime-thriller Love Lies Bleeding, but few big-ticket theatrical features were on show and no major deals announced. As Andreas noted, most film markets create at least one major studio or streamer deal these days, but that didn’t happen at AFM. Santa Monica was even bereft to the usual parties, so the rumor mill will have churned out fewer lumps of gossip than us journalists are used to hearing at industry cocktail receptions. There are any number of reasons: International buyers still traveling less, the ailing global economy and currency issues among them. Some claim AFM is ailing too, but one U.S. seller made a sentiment I often hear about TV markets like Mipcom: “Until someone comes up with a better plan, AFM remains an important and very useful exercise for us.” The California sunshine doesn’t hurt either. Read the full report here .

Greece Is The Word

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070UjC_0j7DM7b700
Laurent Grégoire.

Agog about Agora: Over to the intrepid Zac Ntim, reporting from Greece: The Thessaloniki Film Festival is Greece’s premiere film event, but on Thursday, the festival’s Agora industry sidebar debuted a new section dedicated to international series with a collection of masterclasses and discussions featuring local and international producers. The series sidebar was created to harness the current energy surrounding series production in Greece following recent successes like Christoforos Papakaliatis’s Maestro , which has become the first Greek show to be picked up by Netflix. The show will air in Greece and Cyprus on December 19 on Netflix before a worldwide release in 2023. Agora also hosted a masterclass dedicated to the art of acting featuring a rare public speaking appearance from leading French agent Laurent Grégoire, who discussed his career, which was an inspiration for the popular series Call My Agent. You can read the full masterclass recap here . Thessaloniki runs until Sunday (November 13).

Zuckerberg’s “Last Resort”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gphEx_0j7DM7b700

Meta sacrifices staff: Even the biggest social media firms can’t avoid the digital downturn of 2022 and Facebook parent Meta announced its largest ever (well, actually, first ever) large-scale redundancies this week. An eye-watering 11,000 staff are being let go. Add that to around 4,000 Twitter workers that Elon Musk is letting go and you’ve got a very swollen tech labor market all of a sudden. Not the most festive news as we head towards the holiday season. The face of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote an extensive note to staff, lamenting how his own business mistakes, the state of the wider economy and increased competition led to much reduced revenues. “I view layoffs as a last resort,” Zuckerberg wrote in his note – not that it will be much comfort to those now looking for new work. Cuts impact both the U.S. mothership and international offices, so much more to come. Read my report here .

A Blue day for Twitter users: New ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk’s plan to charge users for their much-valued Blue-Checks — effectively allowing anyone with $8 a month to spare to become verified — began to predictable chaos this week. Many were already migrating over to emerging social site Mastodon (Masto-what, you ask? Find out more here ), but ultra-free speech proponent Musk is convinced this is one way the platform can use to make much needed money. Of course, worries that people will sign up under false names and impersonate public figures came true: ‘verified’ accounts for Former U.S. President George Bush and ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair had both claimed they “miss killing Iraqis,” while ‘LeBron James’ was requesting a trade away from the Lakers within hours of the system going online. Musk is taking a longer-term view, tweeting: “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.” Read Jill Goldsmith’s report on the latest happenings over in Twitterland here .

The M&A Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEzAH_0j7DM7b700
‘Our Boys’

Can everyone stop buying everything: On Wednesday, everyone in international television decided to buy someone else. The morning began with the breaking news Banijay was taking a majority stake in Our Boys co-producer MoviePlus Productions, one of Israel’s most prominent indie firms. Hours later, Fremantle then got in on the action, revealing it had acquired 72 Films, the production company behind hit docs such as 9/11: One Day in America , The Elon Musk Show and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story . Just as I thought I’d have a chance to grab a coffee, BBC Studios then unveiled its purchase of another UK-based unscripted company, Voltage TV. Didn’t anyone tell these folk it isn’t Black Friday for another two weeks? On a more serious note, M&A specialists have been predicting a mini-consolidation boom for a good while now and we’re starting to see that come to fruition.

The Essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cK4gw_0j7DM7b700

🌶️ Hot One: Sansa Stark is becoming a jewel thief: Sophie Turner leads new ITVX drama Joan , as I revealed on Wednesday.

🌶️ Another One: Theater director John Tiffany to adapt Nicole Taylor’s Wild Rose as a stage musical, as per Baz’s story

🌶️ And this One: Five rising Canadian talents have boarded queer, indie music feature We Forgot to Break Up , as Mel first reported .

🌶️ One for luck: Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri front time-hopping BBC crime drama Steeltown Murders , we revealed .

👑 Royal return: Netflix’s German period drama The Empress .

📈 Ratings: The Crown season 5 debuted on Netflix and episode 1 took 1.1 million viewers on its first day.

📋 In development: The Tourist co-producer Highview Productions is taking Pip Williams The Dictionary of Lost Words to TV.

🏢 New banner: ProSiebenSat.1 rejigged its international production assets under new banner Seven.One Studios.

🎞️ Exclusive clip: Watch an exclusive clip from Sky’s upcoming Formula 1 doc Villeneuve Pironi .

And finally: RIP to British comedy acting great Leslie Phillips, who died aged 98 .

Zac Ntim contributed to this week’s Insider

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cost Of Living Crisis: Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Says Rising Bills Are Hitting Members’ Careers

Britain’s screenwriters are feeling the full effects of the country’s ongoing cost of living crisis. A survey by the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain revealed 55% said rising energy and food costs this year were impacting on their ability to sustain writing careers. According to official government stats, housing costs are up 9% in the UK this year, with bills, food and transport the largest contributors. The WGGB’s survey of more than 250 writers found other factors impacted their ability to write included having less time to work or apply for funding, development schemes or other opportunities. Some 67% reported relying on their savings...
Deadline

Dogwoof Inks Key International Deals For Buzzy Docs ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ & ‘Midwives’ — IDFA

EXCLUSIVE: London-based Dogwoof has locked a series of international deals for Jason Kohn’s diamond industry documentary Nothing Lasts Forever and Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing’s debut feature Midwives on the first day of the 2022 IDFA Forum. Produced by Kilo Films for Showtime and directed by Kohn (Love Means Zero), Nothing Lasts Forever was sold to VPRO (Netherlands), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), Movistar/Telefonica (Spain and Andorra), VRT (Belgium), and Madman (Australia and New Zealand). Further deals include NOS Lusomundo (Portugal and PALOP), HOT8 and Yesdocu (Israel), RTBF (Belgium – French speaking), PTS (Taiwan), PCCW (Hong Kong and Macau), and RUV (Iceland)....
Deadline

Imax CEO Says “Debate Is Over” On Studios Skipping Theatrical Release

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond is opening up about how important the theatrical window is and how he thinks some streaming services are realizing it now. “The debate is over,” Gelfond said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. “The argument that you can skip a theatrical window and make up for it on streaming just isn’t true. The theatrical window is more essential than ever to get the streaming revenue.” Gelfond’s comments come as Disney’s earnings fell short despite a surge in Disney+ subscribers. The Imax CEO referenced the success of Top Gun: Maverick over the summer breaking records and becoming Paramount’s...
Deadline

Ranveer Singh Talks Watching ‘Nymphomaniac 1 & 2’ To Prepare For ‘Padmaavat’ Sultan Role, Couching Cast Experiences, Jokingly Floats James Bond Ambitions – Marrakech

Ranveer Singh took to the stage at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday to discuss his 12-year trajectory from an unknown Mumbai outsider to one of Bollywood’s most famous and best-paid actors. Speaking in an In Conversation event, the actor revealed he was so green about the mechanics of shooting a feature film when he first arrived on the set of his 2010 breakthrough romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat he had never seen a boom mike before. “My co-actor, the beautiful Anushka Sharma had done one feature and she held my hand through that entire process. I was so basic that in a...
Deadline

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ Opening

The fruits of Disney’s industry-reported $100M+ promotional partner campaign on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been yielded, not just in a November U.S./Canada box office opening record of $181.3M and 12.7M admissions but in stoking a diverse range of demographics including Black, Latino/Hispanic and older women to cinemas in droves this past weekend. The media value for the sequel’s promo-partner lineup, I hear, is double that of the first Black Panther and the same value as last year’s Eternals. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Roars To $330M Global Start; Edges Original Pic's Overseas Bow With $150M – International Box Office Related Story 'Black...
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Covid Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from The View on Monday after being diagnosed with Covid. A representative for the ABC daytime talk show confirmed the news. Sara Haines took over Goldberg’s duties as moderator and opened the show noting the absence of Goldberg and Joy Behar. Since the beginning of Season 26, Behar’s appearances are from Tuesday through Friday, so her absence was not surprising. Related Story Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of "Tripledemic" Related Story 'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date For Ellen Pompeo's Farewell Episode As Full-Time Cast Member – What's Next For Meredith &...
Deadline

Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’

Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’

Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed

They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
Deadline

Margot Robbie-Led ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Spinoff Killed By Disney, Oscar Nominee Says

Disney’s Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff has been killed by the studio, per the Oscar-nominated actress. While Disney couldn’t be reached for comment, Robbie made her remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie said, “but I guess they don’t want to do it.” The film stemming from Disney’s theme park attraction-based franchise was first announced back in June 2020, with Batgirl‘s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Joe Sugg, UTA’s Samantha Glynne & BBC Studios Lead TellyCast Digital Content Forum Line-Up

EXCLUSIVE: YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg is among the talent signed up to appear at the TellyCast Digital Content Forum in London later this month. Online UK star Sugg recently launched Final Straw Productions and has branched out into acting, after finding fame online, where his YouTube channels have nearly 13 million subscribers. He appeared in the 2018 season of BBC One’s Saturday night show Strictly and is headed to the UK event, which takes place on November 30. He’ll be appearing alongside execs from Meta, Snap, Channel 4, ITVX and BBC Studios, plus new UTA EMEA brand clients...
Deadline

Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev Writes Anti-War Message On TV Camera After Winning At ATP Finals

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev was overwhelmed after winning at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. His victory came via a two-and-a-half hour match and a marathon, 47-stroke championship point. It was world No. 7 Rublev’s 50th match win, and it came over friendly longtime rival and fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev, who was rated No. 5. Rublev collapsed in exhaustion and relief on Monday after his final overhead slam went unreturned, earning him the match. But afterwards, he turned his attention to even more important matters. The 25-year-old took out a marker and wrote on the lens of a TV camera...
Deadline

‘Fair Trade’: Season 2 Of Belgian Cop Drama Rolling Out On Amazon And Streamz

EXCLUSIVE: The second season of Belgian crime drama series Fair Trade is set to launch. Producer Independent Productions has delivered the six-part, second run, which is titled Fair Trade: The Road Back, to distributor Silver Mountain Distribution. The first season was a hit on VTM, VRT and Telenet’s Belgian SVoD service Streamz, with Ireland-based Silver Mountain claiming it beat U.S. series such as Mare of Easttown and The Undoing to top spot in local streaming charts. Deadline revealed news of the second season back in July 2021. Prime Video, which had the first season in the Netherlands, has snapped up season two, and is planning to launch it in December. Streamz will...
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy