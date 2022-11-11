Ten Beauty Brands Winning in Influencer Marketing

Third-quarter report cards are in, and it looks like microinfluencers and sponsored dupe content are among the key drivers in brands’ Brand Vitality Scores (VIT).

Traackr’s proprietary metric, VIT measures the reach, engagement and quality of a brand’s influencer content in order to assess how a brand’s investment in such content correlates to its sales performance.

Per Traackr, Maybelline saw a 125 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in VIT, with part of that lift coming from the brand leaning into dupe-focused messaging, which it has long been organically mentioned in alongside brands like E.l.f. Cosmetics, Milani, Neutrogena and Revlon.

Maybelline also significantly benefited from tapping content creators with under 100,000 followers , as did Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty , which posted a 29 percent quarter-over-quarter VIT increase, and a 28 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in engagement rates.

Kylie Cosmetics was the top scorer for the quarter, garnering momentum with a recent slew of limited-edition “Batman,” “The Wizard of Oz” and Kris Jenner-inspired collections. Meanwhile, clothing retailer Revolve, while not on the top 10 list, saw 125 percent and 74 percent quarter-over-quarter increases in VIT and engagement, respectively, largely driven by Instagram video content about the company’s nail art and press-on nail kits.

Traackr found that overall volume of sponsored influencer content is declining in skin care and flatlining in makeup, though, while increasing only in fragrance and hair care.

Traackr’s top U.S. beauty companies by third-quarter VIT scores: