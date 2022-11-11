ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spa by Equinox Hotels Expands Service Offerings, Plans Future Strategy

By Emily Burns
 4 days ago
The Spa by Equinox Hotels has expanded its service menu with several new offerings as a part of its strategy to lead in noninvasive, innovative wellness treatments. The services include the icoone roboderm, a body-sculpting device from Skin Science Solutions, and the $585 Antioxidant Glow package in partnership with celebrity-backed and board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan.

“We want to be at the forefront of exceptional and innovative wellness ,” said Ara Patterson, vice president of Food and Beverage and Spa at Equinox Hotels, noting cutting-edge technology, products and brands are top of mind as the spa continues to evolve. “We’re developing these new treatments in lockstep with high performance results for both inner and outer body optimization.” She added coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are seeking innovative tech treatments to optimize their health.

The icoone roboderm, a noninvasive lymphatic body-sculpting device, is a key component in the spa’s continued evolution this year, as it was introduced this October in several treatments. While the device provides aesthetic benefits including the reduction of cellulite and firmer-looking skin, the internal benefits are also touted, including the reduction of muscle tension and soreness, as well as promoting digestion and overall gut health. Since adding the icoone roboderm to its service menu, The Spa by Equinox Hotels has seen the increase in demand rise more than 68 percent in comparison to other body treatments last year according to Patterson. Body treatments have seen an uptick over the last year overall said Patterson.

Icoone roboderm treatment.

“Our goal is to be substantial, not superfluous, hence our menu is about high-performance. Everything we choose has to be results-driven for both inner and outer body optimization,” said Patterson, who cited other results-driven treatments as NutriDrip IV drips, quantum harmonic sessions, the Biologique Recherche Remodeling Lift Facial and the new Antioxidant Glow package in partnership with Dr. Lara Devgan.

Last year, The Spa by Equinox Hotels partnered with Devgan to be the exclusive provider of her signature Gold Collagen Facial, $350. Devgan is a highly sought-after plastic surgeon, who also has a skin care line sold at Sephora. The Antioxidant Glow package features Devgan’s Gold Collagen Facial, plus an icoone roboderm full-body treatment and the choice between an infrared sauna or cryotherapy session. Guests are also given Devgan’s new Super Green Complex gummies to prolong the benefits of their treatments.

Dr. Lara Devgan Super Green Complex

“Since partnering with Dr. Lara Devgan and Biologique Recherche, our facial revenue and demand for these brands have increased by 71 percent compared to last year,” said Patterson.

Patterson noted the spa’s clientele is made up of around 50 to 60 percent New York locals with a high volume of club members, which is optimal for the brand. To meet the consumer demand for innovative wellness treatments, The Spa by Equinox Hotels has continued service expansion coming in the new year. “We will constantly be evolving our spa with up-to-date technologies, with up-to-date modalities, but again on the brand promise that it has to do good inner and outer body optimization,” said Patterson.

Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging

Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
How a Branding Expert Is Revving Up the Ritz

PARIS — When luxury consultant Natalie Bader Messian was approached to join the board of the Ritz Paris with a mission to burnish its brand and diversify its revenue streams, she decided to visit the hotel incognito to get a sense of what challenges she might face. The French...
Accessories Brand Mlouye on Expansion Mode

MILAN — At first glance, the new Mlouye store here appears to be more like an exhibition space rather than a shop, with its narrow glass door offering a glimpse of the essential, optical white space inside. The sleek interior and its geometric lines mirror the sculptural designs that catapulted the Turkish indie accessories label into the hands of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Sara Sampaio, to name a few. In finding its first physical home in Milan’s Via Gesù, Mlouye makes for a rare case of a contemporary brand settling in the tony fashion street, next to luxury players such...
Ten Beauty Brands Winning in Influencer Marketing

Third-quarter report cards are in, and it looks like microinfluencers and sponsored dupe content are among the key drivers in brands’ Brand Vitality Scores (VIT).  Traackr’s proprietary metric, VIT measures the reach, engagement and quality of a brand’s influencer content in order to assess how a brand’s investment in such content correlates to its sales performance.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Per Traackr, Maybelline saw a 125 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in VIT, with part of that lift coming from the...
The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

No industry has been left unscathed by the economic upheaval brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. With rising inflation, volatile asset prices, conflict in Ukraine, and widespread cost-of-living crises affecting large portions of the population, one might be surprised to find out that the seemingly “non-necessity” items of luxury brands continue to rise in demand and desirability.  A recent Bain report estimates global sales of personal luxury goods will “reach at least 305 billion euros ($320 billion) this year, building on its fast rebound from pandemic lockdowns,” and the target-setting of leadership teams and board rooms across the sector shows no...
Walmart Raises Outlook Thanks to Strength in Grocery; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Walmart is attracting shoppers in an era of inflation thanks to its discounted prices. The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales thanks to continued strength in grocery, but logging a $1.8 billion loss for the quarter, partially because of inflationary pressures. Still, the retailer raised its full-year outlook, expecting continued sales growth, after what it considers a strong third quarter.
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

PARIS — Michael Burke won’t be enjoying his office at Louis Vuitton’s Paris, France, headquarters for much longer. In an interview with WWD, the chairman and chief executive officer of the French luxury brand revealed plans to transform Louis Vuitton’s corporate offices into a sprawling complex including the world’s first Louis Vuitton hotel and its largest store worldwide — and that involves giving up his office, with its sweeping vistas of the historic center of Paris.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in...
Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Socialyte and Lytehouse for Undisclosed Amount

Dolphin Entertainment is growing its portfolio of brands.  The independent entertainment marketing and production company has signed a deal to acquire influencer marketing agency Socialyte, along with Lytehouse, Socialyte’s sister agency, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction marks Dolphin’s sixth acquisition. More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionDiwali in New York Party “Socialyte’s client roster speaks for itself and we are so thrilled to welcome the company into the Dolphin family,” Dolphin chief executive officer Bill O’Dowd said in a statement. “Led by an absolutely terrific senior management team with deep industry experience, Socialyte enjoys...
Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

LONDON — Are storm clouds gathering over luxury?. It’s hard to tell, say principals at Compagnie Financière Richemont. There is still volatility in China, growth is slowing in the go-go U.S. market, and COVID-19 continues to impact consumer behavior. Despite all of that, demand for high-end watches,...
