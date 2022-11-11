ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Monde Gourmand Teams With Lace By Tanaya for Limited-edition Fragrance

By Noor Lobad
 4 days ago
Tanaya Henry (center) holding Vanille Brillante. courtesy photo

Body jewelry designer Tanaya Henry — a favorite of celebs including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber — has bottled her brand’s signature empowering sensuality. Henry has joined forces with niche fragrance brand Le Monde Gourmand, which sells direct-to-consumer and in Urban Outfitters, for a limited-edition scent called Vanille Brillante.

Priced at $28 it has notes of vanilla, palo santo, jasmine petals, amber. The product came about when Le Monde Gourmand chief brand officer Ann Somma’s found Henry on her Instagram Explore Page.

“I found Tanaya on Instagram and just fell in love with her aesthetic and how she represents women in a very empowered, sexy, yet refreshing way,” Somma said. “When you look at her imagery and the pieces that she makes, it all has this very emotional feeling of, like, ‘I celebrate myself.'”

Henry founded her body jewelry line in 2009, and has since created a variety of ready-to-wear and custom pieces including crystal bandeaus, shorts, tank tops, bikinis, garters, anklets, necklaces and more.

“For Le Monde Gourmand, fragrance has always been about self-expression and a way to play with different personalities. When we looked at [Henry’s] work, we could already smell the concept of this very close-to-skin, sexy, invite-only feeling,” Somma said.

While this launch marks Le Monde Gourmand’s first collaboration to date, it is not the first time the brand has looked to what’s trending on social media to bring consumers into the line.

“We’ve really tapped, in the last year or so, to the perfume community on Instagram and TikTok — or PerfumeTok — and listened to those consumers and what they want,” Somma said, adding its recently expanded size offerings as well as its forthcoming scents have all been informed by social media chatter.

