The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards

Celebrities and designers brought glam in full force to the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Known for her dramatic flair on the red carpet, Janelle Monáe accompanied her black-and-white attire with matching winged eyeliner, a towering structural updo and a bold red lip.

Also sporting updos, model Paloma Elsesser and singer Cassie paired their slicked-back buns with respective honey brown and black graphic eyeliner along their creases. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner opted for face-framing, cascading curls, which she complemented with a demure brown lip and soft blush.

Nude lips dominated with Aurora James and Kim Kardashian both adopting a more muted lip look. Kardashian paired hers with a wet-hair look similar to the one also seen on “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox, who tinged her hair gray at the top for the night, a decision she described as a “love letter to getting older” to reporters.

The evening’s host, Natasha Lyonne, debuted a new hue of her signature red tresses, while Vera Wang wore her hair in playful braided pigtails. Cher, meanwhile, topped off her grunge, leather-clad look with loose curls and dramatic eye shadow.