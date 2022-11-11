ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards

By Noor Lobad
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpMDy_0j7DLgAy00

Celebrities and designers brought glam in full force to the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Known for her dramatic flair on the red carpet, Janelle Monáe accompanied her black-and-white attire with matching winged eyeliner, a towering structural updo and a bold red lip.

Also sporting updos, model Paloma Elsesser and singer Cassie paired their slicked-back buns with respective honey brown and black graphic eyeliner along their creases. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner opted for face-framing, cascading curls, which she complemented with a demure brown lip and soft blush.

Nude lips dominated with Aurora James and Kim Kardashian both adopting a more muted lip look. Kardashian paired hers with a wet-hair look similar to the one also seen on “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox, who tinged her hair gray at the top for the night, a decision she described as a “love letter to getting older” to reporters.

The evening’s host, Natasha Lyonne, debuted a new hue of her signature red tresses, while Vera Wang wore her hair in playful braided pigtails. Cher, meanwhile, topped off her grunge, leather-clad look with loose curls and dramatic eye shadow.

