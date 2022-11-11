ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Volvo’s New 496 HP EX90 Aims to Be a Family Hauler for the Electric Era

By Laura Burstein
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MMHm_0j7DLblL00

In a major step toward fulfilling its promise to go all electric by 2030, Volvo has unveiled the 2024 Volvo EX90, a spacious three-row SUV built on the brand’s first dedicated EV platform.

“This is not just the launch of a new model for Volvo, this is the launch of a new era,” said Jim Rowan, the CEO and president of Volvo Cars, at the EX90’s debut in Stockholm, Sweden. Rowan, who’s been in his current position since March of this year, and who previously served as CEO of Dyson and Blackberry, seems, at first blush, an unorthodox choice to lead a car company. However, the appointment of the self-described “tech guy” underscores Volvo’s commitment to pushing the bounds of innovation and safety, a pursuit that has defined the brand for previous decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbkql_0j7DLblL00
The all-electric 2024 Volvo EX90 SUV.

Enter the EX90, the full-size SUV that will eventually replace the XC90, based on the same platform as the recently revealed Polestar 3 . Two permanent magnet motors—one on each axle—give the EX90 a combined output of 496 hp and 671 ft lbs of torque. Volvo claims the 111 kwh battery will provide a range of up to 300 miles and will be able to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes on a fast charging network. In addition, like its Polestar counterpart, the EX90 is also equipped for bi-directional charging, enabling owners to use their vehicles as a portable power bank, or potentially to feed power back into the grid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QalL1_0j7DLblL00
Two permanent magnet motors—one on each axle—give the EX90 a combined output of 496 hp and 671 ft lbs of torque.

While the Polestar 3 puts the focus on gratuitous spaciousness with its two-row, five-seat configuration, the EX90 is a proper three-row, seven-seat family hauler. The two related brands also employ very different design strategies.

“Where Polestar is more technical and cold, Volvo is very warm and human-centric,” says T. Jon Mayer, head of exterior design for Volvo Cars. “Every face of our vehicle is inspired by an animal-like character to create a humanistic expression. It’s not a robot.” According to Mayer, in this case, the EX90 is inspired by a lion, reflected in the vehicle’s proud stance. “We have the eyes up high and the mouth below,” he explains. “This type of physiognomy will set the expression for future vehicles.” As with many EVs, the front face of the EX90 lacks a traditional grille, but keeps the familiar shield shape and Volvo “iron mark” logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mr4k0_0j7DLblL00
According to the head of exterior design for Volvo Cars, the EX90 is inspired by a lion, reflected in the vehicle’s proud stance.

Mayer’s favorite design element is the new take on the “Thor’s Hammer” lighting signature. Elaborate lighting designs and animated “welcome sequences” are all the rage in current car design, and Volvo is right on trend. Upon approaching the vehicle, moving light bars in the EX90’s headlamp assembly open and close in a wink-like gesture. In the dark, the EX90 greets drivers with a hammer shape projected onto the wall in front of the car.

In a time when many marques are experimenting with EV proportions—think cab-forward, jellybean shapes—Mayer says the EX90 keeps a classic proportion, known in design as the golden ratio.

“You can see this proportion if you take a cross-section through a nautilus shell,” he says. “On this vehicle, the aim of the front pillar points toward the center of the wheel—a very classic car-design principle that plants the EX90’s stance. Along with our Scandinavian design philosophy and glass roof, the underlying principle is to create something that’s both robust and strong, but lightweight in perception, and that is something that will be applied to all future products.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MERiO_0j7DLblL00
The EX90 will be able to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes on a fast charging network.

When it comes to safety, the EX90 is packed with sensors and cameras. Notably, a lidar unit supplied by Luminar—which can detect people and objects hundreds of feet ahead of the car—is a major step toward increasing safety and avoiding accidents. The lidar system is mounted front-and-center on the roof, directly above the windshield. Its high position is crucial in order to be effective, Mayer explains. And while the blister-like bump is indeed conspicuous, it’s remarkably svelte when you consider the gargantuan, siren-like lidar units harnessed to the roofs of older prototypes such as the Jaguar I-Pace and Chrysler Pacifica minivans used by Google’s Waymo.

In the EX90’s cabin, an elegant yet understated interior design inspired by Scandinavian architecture frames a large, floating portrait-style display. Thin air vents are controlled by jewellike knobs and, by night, the EX90’s wood trim is backlit with a diamond-shaped pattern. Fabrics—some of which are shared with Polestar models—aim for sustainability, including a leather alternative made with Scandinavian pine resin. All EX90 interiors will be animal free, and Rowan tells us that each car contains nearly 106 pounds of recycled plastics and bio-based materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAqcg_0j7DLblL00
The spacious three-row SUV is built on Volvo’s first dedicated EV platform.

Under the skin, the EX90’s core system is powered by NVIDIA Drive AI and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit platforms. Graphics are powered by Unreal Engine, originally designed for the video game and film industries, which render real-time graphics. Google voice, as well as other apps and services, come built-in, and Volvo says wireless Apple Car Play will also be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3cTU_0j7DLblL00
Along with an animal-free interior, each example of the EX90 contains nearly 106 pounds of recycled plastics and bio-based materials.

Pricing is expected to start at less than $80,000 for the 2024 Volvo EX90, which will be built for the US market at the company’s plant in Ridgeville, S.C. Volvo is taking preorders now, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.

Click here to see more photos of the all-electric Volvo EX90 SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNObD_0j7DLblL00
The all-electric 2024 Volvo EX90.
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Audi’s All-Electric E-Tron SUV Just Got a Makeover—and a New Name

Audi’s first EV, the E-Tron, is undergoing some changes to bring it more in line with the rest of the automaker’s battery-powered models. The German marque has just announced that starting with the 2024 model year, its mid-size crossover SUV will be known as the Q8 E-Tron. That’s not the only thing that’s changing though. The vehicle, which is also available as a Sportback, is getting a new face and better battery capacity. When the newly rechristened Q8 E-Tron debuted in 2019, it was Audi’s only EV. In the years since, it’s been joined by two others, the Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron...
Robb Report

Aehra’s New All-Electric SUV Concept Targets a Whopping 500-Mile Range

“For the first time in my career, we began with a blank sheet of paper,” says Filippo Perini, the ebullient Italian designer who previously penned the first iterations of the Lamborghini Aventador and Huracán. The result of that fresh start is the new Aehra SUV concept. Recently, Robb Report was in Milan for the launch party, surrounded by dry ice, local celebrities and waiters dressed like extras from a Daft Punk video. This start-up electric-car company seems determined to do things differently. Aehra was founded by US-born Hazim Nada, a former oil trader who saw a gap in the market for...
Robb Report

Volkswagen’s New Motorized Office Chair Concept Will Zip You Around the House at 12 MPH

Volkswagen has dreamed up an office chair that will let you maneuver around the workplace without ever having to stand up. The automaker’s Norwegian commercial division has just unveiled a motorized office chair concept. The battery-powered five-wheeler may not match the brand’s other EVs, but it still boasts an impressive top speed of 12 mph. Office furniture may seem like an unexpected pivot for the German marque, but Volkswagen’s been building comfortable car seats for more than eight decades now. For the concept—which it refers to simply as “The Chair”—it has taken one of its heated car seats, added armrests, and placed...
Robb Report

This New Camper Concept Converts an Electric SUV Into a Complete Campsite on Wheels

Alpha Motors wants you to be able to take the whole campsite on the road with you. The Irvine, California-based EV startup recently unveiled a new overlanding concept called the Collaborative Adventure Mobility Platform, or CAMP for short. The ingenious setup pairs the company’s Rex off-roader with a teardrop trailer and includes everything you need to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. At the heart of the concept, is a modified version of the Rex, which only made its debut this past spring. The regular version of the SUV is similar to the two-door Bronco. Here, though, it looks closer to the two-door...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
Robb Report

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Is Giving Luxury Watches to the World Leaders at the ASEAN Summit

The Cambodian Prime Minister wants to ensure the world leaders he’s hosting this week have a really good time. Hun Sen has decided to give luxurious, locally made timepieces to the attendees of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. US President Joe Biden is among the leaders at the summit currently underway in the capital Phnom Penh, as reported by Reuters. The move is not exactly out of character for the PM. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has a reputation for collecting high-end wrist candy. In fact, he’s faced public scrutiny in recent years for sporting million-dollar...
Robb Report

This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction

A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
TheStreet

Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster

Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
Robb Report

This Razor-Sharp Go-Fast Cruiser Looks Like a Sports Car for the Water

Gaze at a Porsche 911—any Porsche 911—and you instantly recognize it as a Porsche. Same with pretty much any Lamborghini or Aston Martin. Ferrari? Not so much these days. But spy the thrusting, razor-sharp, reverse-angle bow of Pardo’s brand-new GT52, and there’s no mistaking it for anything other than the latest go-fast cruiser from Italy’s Cantiere del Pardo. “See it, and you instantly know what it is,” Pardo brand ambassador Heigo Paartalu tells Robb Report during a walk-through of the new GT52 at the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The first in Pardo’s new GT range—there’s a 75-footer coming next year—this GT52...
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy