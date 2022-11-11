ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida

By Antonio Planas and Marlene Lenthang
 4 days ago

(NBC News) — Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said.

Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek said.

“Our medical examiner’s office is saying that they believe the bones are in excess of 200 years of age,” he said, adding that investigators believe they may be the remains of Indigenous people.

Tammy Ty Page
3d ago

won't he do it.. bring all of the colonization lies to be unearth to reveal the real ppl of americänos. the "usa" is #nativeamerican land

