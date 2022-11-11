ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates

By Associated Press, CNN
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago
The Hill

White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Please, President Trump, don't run again

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump appears to be surrounded by a band of enablers who refuse to tell him things he doesn’t want to hear, so I will: Mr. President, it is not in your interest to run in 2024. If you do, you likely will lose. And you...
FLORIDA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Democrats to hold onto U.S. Senate with razor-thin majority

Democrats are celebrating their win in the U.S. Senate with a razor-thin majority. Now the country waits to learn the fate of the the House of Representatives, which is leaning toward Republican control.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Kurdish militants strongly denied any links to the bombing.
WASHINGTON STATE

