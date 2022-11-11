Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates

Read full article on original website
White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine
National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas...
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
Bryan College Station Eagle
Please, President Trump, don't run again
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump appears to be surrounded by a band of enablers who refuse to tell him things he doesn’t want to hear, so I will: Mr. President, it is not in your interest to run in 2024. If you do, you likely will lose. And you...
Democrats to hold onto U.S. Senate with razor-thin majority
Democrats are celebrating their win in the U.S. Senate with a razor-thin majority. Now the country waits to learn the fate of the the House of Representatives, which is leaning toward Republican control.
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report
The world reached 7 billion people in 2011 and the United Nations predicts it will not reach 9 billion for another 15 years.
Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Kurdish militants strongly denied any links to the bombing.
