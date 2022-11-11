ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Minnesota and Wisconsin defeat the Terps

Getting a win on the road against top 10 teams in consecutive days is a tough task for any team. But when that team is relying on those wins to keep its season alive, it comes with a lot of pressure. This is the pressure that Maryland volleyball was under this weekend, and ultimately the Terps weren’t able to overcome it.
MM 11.15: Former Maryland goalie Dayne St. Clair makes the Canadian FIFA World Cup roster

Former Maryland men’s soccer goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster for the Canadian national team, it was announced Sunday. St. Clair played for the Terps for two years and was a pivotal part of their 2018 national title run. In the 2018 NCAA Tournament, he didn’t give up a single goal, earning him the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament Most Outstanding Player award. Most notably, St. Clair did not let up a goal for the final 500 minutes of the 2018 season, which is one of the greatest feats in Maryland men’s soccer’s rich history.
MM 11.14: Maryland football cornerback Jakorian Bennett accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

Maryland football senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett will officially be heading to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the organization announced last Thursday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is seen as college football’s premier all-star game and is an incredible opportunity for NFL Draft prospects to showcase their talents. Played annually in Mobile, Alabama, this year’s game is set for Feb. 4, 2023.
No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball vs Fordham preview

Maryland women’s basketball couldn’t withstand No. 1 South Carolina’s depth and size Friday night, crumbling in the second half en route to an 81-56 defeat inside a jam-packed XFINITY Center. Without senior guard Diamond Miller, the Terps — already mismatched against the Gamecocks — could not keep...
