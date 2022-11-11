Former Maryland men’s soccer goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster for the Canadian national team, it was announced Sunday. St. Clair played for the Terps for two years and was a pivotal part of their 2018 national title run. In the 2018 NCAA Tournament, he didn’t give up a single goal, earning him the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament Most Outstanding Player award. Most notably, St. Clair did not let up a goal for the final 500 minutes of the 2018 season, which is one of the greatest feats in Maryland men’s soccer’s rich history.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO