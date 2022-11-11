WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from 12 months earlier, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% from September to October. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%. The report follows last week’s report on the better-known consumer price index, which showed that year-over-year inflation cooled...

