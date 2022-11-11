Read full article on original website
US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
Where and when to watch the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup
Gregg Berhalter's side face Wales, England, and finally Iran in what promises to be a challenging Group B.
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from 12 months earlier, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% from September to October. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%. The report follows last week’s report on the better-known consumer price index, which showed that year-over-year inflation cooled...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw a 28% Year-on-Year Growth of Money Returned to Consumers in Q3
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005310/en/ U.S. mobile device trade-in programs returned an estimated $970 million to consumers in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
