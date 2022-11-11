Read full article on original website
police1.com
Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness
MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
Klamath Falls News
Photo Story: Veteran's Day 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Friday was Veterans Day and Klamath Falls held a parade down Main Street and Ceremony at Veterans Park to celebrate and honor Veterans in Klamath Falls. 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Lee R. Bouma was recognized as the parade’s Grand Marshal and spoke at the ceremony.
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KTVL
Measure 110 funding beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon recovery centers
SOUTHERN OREGON — Nearly two years after voters in Oregon approved the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, also known as measure 110, funding from the measure is beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon addiction resource centers. After voters approved the measure in 2020, it took several steps...
Herald and News
Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls
Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
KTVL
Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 11/11 – Medford Multi-Agency Emergency Response Training, Dutch Bros. Hosting Downtown Grants Pass Trash Clean-Up Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 10th. The...
KDRV
Medford Fire Department responds to structure fire, North Pacific Highway temporarily closed
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Import Parts Center. North Pacific Highway is currently closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. The Medford Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. According to PulsePoint, reports of the fire came in...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
Community still looking for answers in violent 2011 murder of David Grubbs on Ashland, Oregon bike path
23-year-old David Grubbs was brutally murdered on his way home from work at the local Shop’n Kart in Ashland, Oregon on November 19, 2011. Tighe O’Meara, one of the responding officers, is now the chief of police for the Ashland Police Department. “Pretty much all of my 2012...
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
basinlife.com
Cute Home For Sale at 3641 Altamont Drive, shown by Liz Puffenbarger of Keller Williams Real Estate
See this great home for sale at 3641 Altamont Drive in the Altamont Acres area. This one will go quickly, and just came on the market!. Shown by Liz Puffenbarger, Keller Williams Realty, 541-281-5008. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,152 sq. ft. The home is fully...
Klamath Falls News
F-35 Fighters put 173rd Fighter Wing's ample range space to the test
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. - A squadron of one of the Nation’s most advanced fighter aircraft traveled from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Ore., for a two-week stint in late October 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron, flying 14 F-35 Lightning II fighter...
KDRV
Ashland man arrested after threatening people with knife downtown, police say
ASHLAND, Ore. - An Ashland man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. On Wednesday evening, officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the downtown plaza for a report of a disorderly man threatening people with a knife and throwing items at cars.
