Klamath Falls, OR

police1.com

Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness

MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Photo Story: Veteran's Day 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Friday was Veterans Day and Klamath Falls held a parade down Main Street and Ceremony at Veterans Park to celebrate and honor Veterans in Klamath Falls. 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Lee R. Bouma was recognized as the parade’s Grand Marshal and spoke at the ceremony.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road

WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
WHITE CITY, OR
KDRV

ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls

Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 11/11 – Medford Multi-Agency Emergency Response Training, Dutch Bros. Hosting Downtown Grants Pass Trash Clean-Up Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 10th. The...
MEDFORD, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon

The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone.​​ There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
MEDFORD, OR

