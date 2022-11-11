ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

YouTuber Arrested For Eating Bats In Video

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DtEh_0j7DHwuW00

YouTuber Phonchanok Srisunaklua decided to enjoy a meal of bats in her recent video and described the mammal as tasting "delicious".

Turns out, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conversation, cooking bats with hot water may not kill all of the germs.

Phonchanok has since been arrested for possession of protected wildlife carcasses and crimes violating the Computer Crimes Act. She can get up to 5 years in jail.

Check out the full story below

Comments / 0

Related
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Weighing 120 Pounds Before Met Gala

Kim Kardashian gave fans more insight into the convoluted process behind fitting into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala. During Thursday's (November 10th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the star revealed that she had reached 118 pounds "again" and panicked when she gained an extra few pounds before the lavish event.
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy