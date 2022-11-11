YouTuber Arrested For Eating Bats In Video

YouTuber Phonchanok Srisunaklua decided to enjoy a meal of bats in her recent video and described the mammal as tasting "delicious".

Turns out, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conversation, cooking bats with hot water may not kill all of the germs.

Phonchanok has since been arrested for possession of protected wildlife carcasses and crimes violating the Computer Crimes Act. She can get up to 5 years in jail.

