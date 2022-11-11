Read full article on original website
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
East Texas game wardens seeking information on headless white-tailed deer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Game Wardens are asking for help Identifying an individual who is responsible for illegally dumping a white-tailed buck. The deer was dumped and left to waste on County Road 1311, near Crossroads, in Henderson County, on the evening of Nov. 11 or morning of Nov. 12.
Yantis ISD mourning loss of student
YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16. "As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this...
Wood County Economic Development executive director resigns
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC), Christophe Trahan, has resigned. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in a press release on Monday that her office received notice of the resignation after Trahan’s “21-month stint as the head of the WCEDC.” Hebron thanked him for his […]
KLTV
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
KLTV
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A whitetail deer was found dead and butchered on the side of a Henderson County road and area authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County said the headless deer was found on the...
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
UPDATE: Longview West Loop 281 back open after multiple vehicle crash
UPDATE: West Loop 281 is completely open again and all law enforcement have left the crash scene, according to Longview Police Department. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash near West Loop 281 and HG Mosley Parkway. Traffic on West Loop 281 is only open in […]
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
Heartland resident shot during home invasion, two alleged suspects at large
HEARTLAND, Texas — A Heartland resident was shot during a home invasion in broad daylight on Sunday, November 13, 2022, and police continue to search for two alleged suspects. At approximately 1:32 p.m., the Crandall Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in the...
Report: Man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting threatened deputy with gun, didn't follow commands
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy while he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General's...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Arrested In Hunt County After Pursuit, Assault
A pursuit ensued Thursday morning on I-30 when Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies attempted to contact a female motorist to see if she needed assistance. The woman drove away and, at one point, tried to back over an officer, and then shots were fired. The vehicle did ram into a deputy’s car at one point. Officers took the woman into custody using a Taser at the 90-mile marker in Hunt County.
