ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Yantis ISD mourning loss of student

YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16. "As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this...
YANTIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wood County Economic Development executive director resigns

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC), Christophe Trahan, has resigned. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in a press release on Monday that her office received notice of the resignation after Trahan’s “21-month stint as the head of the WCEDC.” Hebron thanked him for his […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Arrested In Hunt County After Pursuit, Assault

A pursuit ensued Thursday morning on I-30 when Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies attempted to contact a female motorist to see if she needed assistance. The woman drove away and, at one point, tried to back over an officer, and then shots were fired. The vehicle did ram into a deputy’s car at one point. Officers took the woman into custody using a Taser at the 90-mile marker in Hunt County.
HUNT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy